Oceania Cruises to Debut 1,250-Guest Riviera in Alaska in 2025

The 2025 Alaska season takes place from May through September, offering a variety of itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days that depart from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier. Each itinerary features both lesser-known and iconic ports such as Homer, Sitka, and Juneau, giving travelers plentiful opportunities to engage with the destination on an entirely new level through Native tribe site visits, national park excursions, wildlife encounters, and more. Each sailing also features a naturalist on board to offer expert insights into the incredible biodiversity of Alaska, covering everything from whales to bears and seals.

"We're thrilled to bring our 1,250-guest Riviera to Alaska for the very first time," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Our elegant, ultra-premium small-ship experience offers the perfect juxtaposition to Alaska's outdoor adventures, and with Riviera being 30 to 50 percent smaller than other premium cruise lines sailing in the region, we're able to bring our guests to lesser-known, more remote ports, for a true immersion into this fascinating destination."

The timeless allure of Alaska means it is a perfect destination for multi-generational gatherings; teens, parents, and grandparents alike will marvel at the majesty of the landscape and the amazing wildlife. Oceania Cruises' popular Alaska Explorer Youth Program is available on all voyages in the region in 2025. Designed for children between the ages of 5 to 12 years old, the program will include engaging games, activities, and Alaska-inspired special events, where young adventurers will be supervised by experienced and enthusiastic youth counselors.

To further enhance Oceania Cruises' robust cruise itineraries, guests have the option to include a pre- or post-cruise land program where they'll have the opportunity to explore even more of Alaska. Among the land programs offered is Discover Denali, where travelers will enjoy one show-stopping vista after another, including North America's highest peak, while exploring Denali National Park, the first national park created specifically to protect wildlife.

Covering a mind-blowing six million acres, Denali offers true insight into the 49th state. With over two full days in the park, Oceania Cruises' guests will revel in a fully escorted experience including travel by domed railcar and along scenic byways through the iconic wilds of Alaska. Wildlife-spotting opportunities abound – including bald eagles, caribou, and Dall sheep – alongside marveling at glacial-fed rivers and the chance to see the original ranger's cabin, once the only outpost in the vast park. The four day / three night program also features an Alaskan Native presentation on the history of the land and a natural history tour.

Shipboard Highlights of Riviera – The Only True Foodie Ship in Alaska

The beautifully reinspired 1,250-guest Riviera offers an unparalleled experience to curious world travelers. Guests will enjoy incredibly spacious standard staterooms measuring an astounding 291 square feet, with all categories of staterooms having been stunningly reimagined with luxurious furnishings, thoughtful design touches, and larger showers. Riviera is the only true foodie ship sailing in Alaska, boasting one chef for every 10 guests and seven open-seating gourmet restaurants including the four always included specialty dining venues: the Polo Grill Steakhouse; Italian Toscana; Asian-fusion Red Ginger; and French restaurant, Jacques.

In addition, Oceania Cruises incorporates the culinary scene of The Last Frontier into its guest experience through new hands-on cooking classes in The Culinary Center and the Chef's Market Dinners in the Terrace Café curated by the onboard culinary team using fresh, local ingredients from the region.

Savor Alaska – Oceania Cruises Culinary Shore Excursion Highlights

As the only true foodie ship sailing in Alaska, Oceania Cruises' Riviera offers an abundance of food-focused excursions where travelers can be immersed in the culinary scene of the 49th state.

Alaskan Coastal Brunch Escape & Cruise, Juneau: Cruise through the pristine waters of Juneau and onto a remote speck of an island in Stephens Passage for a classic Alaskan-style brunch. While cruising to the remote Colt Island, visitors will look for humpback whales and other marine life. After settling in, enjoy a hearty brunch at the seaside Orca Point Lodge featuring entrées prepared with locally sourced ingredients all while admiring the serenity of the setting and the panoramic views of the wilderness.

Exclusive Crabbing Experience, Ketchikan: Set out on a private charter to prime fishing grounds where you'll help the crew set crab pots and reel in Dungeness crabs, a true Alaskan delicacy. As the pots settle, enjoy fishing, breathtaking scenery, and insights into sustainable fishing practices. Once the catch is in, head to shore for a campfire feast featuring your fresh crabs in a saffron-infused bouillabaisse, followed by a rhubarb-blueberry crisp and hot coffee.

Exclusive Flightseeing & The Taste of Alaska, Ketchikan: Fly over the stunning Tongass National Forest in a DeHavilland Beaver floatplane, landing at Salmon Falls Resort for a feast of iconic Alaskan dishes. Soar over America's largest national forest, with views of sea cliffs, fjords, and misty peaks. You may even spot black bears and humpback whales. After landing in Clover Pass Inlet, tour the fishing resort before enjoying a classic Alaskan lunch featuring crab cakes, soy-glazed salmon, and baked halibut.

Sitka Culinary Adventure, Sitka: Explore the gastronomy of Sitka, a city once known as the "Paris of the Pacific." As Alaska's second-largest seafood exporter, Sitka is a culinary hub with rich cultural influences. You'll sample locally brewed beers made with glacial water, taste versatile sea salts from Alaska Pure Sea Salt Company, and enjoy Russian dumplings at Sitka Pelmeni, honoring the city's Russian heritage. Additional tastings may include cod tips, reindeer hot dogs, ceviche, and chowder, all crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

Succulent Seafood Sampling, Juneau: Sample a variety of seafood at iconic downtown spots while learning about Alaska's sustainable fishing practices. Start at a memorial honoring commercial fishermen before tasting smoked king salmon at Taku Smokeries. At Tracy's King Crab Shack, enjoy king crab bisque and a crab cake, followed by smoked salmon dip, caviar, and kelp salsa at Taste Alaska! At Deckhand Dave's, savor rockfish tacos, then finish with halibut ceviche and a blueberry mojito at the Crystal Saloon.

Hook & Cook at Salmon Falls, Ketchikan: Known as the Salmon Capital of the World, Ketchikan offers the chance to reel in chum, sockeye, king, silver, pink salmon, and possibly halibut, cod, or rockfish. Fish the waters off Ketchikan in a state-of-the-art boat, then enjoy your fresh catch, perfectly cooked at Salmon Falls Resort. Your catch will be prepared at Timbers Restaurant in the resort and paired with delicious side dishes.

Tongass Hike & Taste of Alaska, Ketchikan: Hike a challenging but rewarding two-mile coastal gravel trail through the Tongass National Forest, led by a guide who will point out local flora and fauna. The steep, rocky Coast Guard Beach trail offers stunning beach views as your reward. Afterward, enjoy a three-course seafood lunch at Salmon Falls Resort, featuring locally sourced salmon, halibut, and crab cakes, paired with a local craft beer or wine.

Alaska Voyage Highlights:

Alaska Reflections: 8 days from Vancouver to Whittier visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah and Sitka. Departs May 13.

Explorer's Alaska : 8 days from Whittier to Vancouver visiting Hoonah, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs May 21.

Wilds of Alaska : 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs May 29.

Alaskan Accolades : 7 days from Whittier to Vancouver visiting Hoonah, Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs June 10.

Majestic Alaska: 9 days from Vancouver to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs June 17.

Gems of The Last Frontier: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Hoonah, Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs June 26 & July 17.

Wonders of Alaska: 9 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Victoria. Departs July 8.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah, Sitka and Victoria. Departs July 29.

Frontier Adventures: 10 days sailing from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs August 8.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

