Oceania Cruises To Bring Newest Ship Allura to Service Early

For guests booked on the original inaugural voyage departing July 24, 2025, Oceania Cruises has offered first access to booking the new maiden sailing before it went on public sale.

Following her summer season in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for a series of immersive voyages in North America before her premiere winter season in the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami. For new-to-brand travelers who are curious to sample an ultra-premium vacation experience, the line has introduced a four-day "Taste of Oceania Cruises" roundtrip sailing from New York September 30 - October 4, 2025.

"Thanks to the progress made by our valued partners at Fincantieri, we are thrilled to bring Allura into service a week earlier than planned," said Frank A. Del Rio, President, Oceania Cruises. "I'm excited to be able to present Allura on a one-time taster voyage to showcase the ship to aspirational travelers who are looking to sample an ultra-premium cruise experience, and even better, sailing from downtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City."

Oceania Cruises' newly appointed Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, are working with the line's talented team to take a fresh look at menus across all venues on board Allura, with a special focus on designing an array of delectable treats for the new Crêperie – a first for the brand.

"Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, for foodies, and food is at the heart of everything we do," said Chef Alex. "The team and I are busy testing and tasting a wonderful array of waffles and crêpes, which will be enjoyed by our guests next year aboard Allura. Our guests will be able to customize their waffles and crêpes, which will all be made to order, to be perfectly personalized.

"We have lots of exciting culinary developments underway for Allura, including more than 300 new recipes in active development for The Grand Dining Room, across all three meal services. I am excited to reveal more in the coming months."

Allura is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and is the line's second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. She follows her sister ship, Vista, which launched to great global acclaim in May 2023. Allura highlights include:

A new onboard Crêperie, serving freshly made-to-order crêpes and waffles, as well as sundaes in the afternoon.

A luxurious new library, featuring walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, oversized chairs and plush residential furnishings, continues the tradition of Oceania Cruises' beloved libraries and is just steps away from LYNC Digital Center, the ship's digital and social hub, as well as ever-popular Horizons.

One chef for every 10 guests, ensuring 50% of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences.

Five specialty dining venues, including the line's newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no extra cost.

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests.

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet.

Hundreds of immersive shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing.

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises' much-loved Artist Loft, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier's Choice and Cellar Master's Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

An expansive Culinary Center and accompanying Chef's Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard Chef Instructors.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About simply MORE

Oceania Cruises offers travelers simply MORE™, with virtually everything included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE™ means travelers receive an ultra-premium experience with ultimate value.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises