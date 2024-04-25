Oceania Cruises Debuts New Mediterranean Sailings for 2025

New sailings highlight European cities, holiday islands and lesser-known ports

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has debuted an array of new 2025 Mediterranean sailings, ranging from nine to 56 days, to whisk guests to some of the most breathtaking destinations in Europe. The line's Marina and Nautica will set sail on enticing voyages taking in iconic islands in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Adriatic; well-loved European resort towns and bustling cities, and lesser-known ports of call.

Oceania Cruises’ Marina in Monte Carlo

Cities including Athens, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome and Lisbon frame the 16 voyages, allowing the ships to meander from lively jet-set resort towns such as Monte Carlo, Cannes, Positano and Sorrento, to hidden gems including Tirana and Sarande in Albania; Trapani in Sicily; Calvi and Propriano in Corsica, and Sibenik in Croatia.

Thanks to Oceania Cruises' extensive set of small-group, immersive shore excursions, guests can rediscover previously-visited favorites through a new lens, or discover new places for the very first time. For example, whilst in Santorini, guests can choose an adventurous tour of the island's active volcanoes, or whilst in Montenegro, see a new side of Kotor by exploring Europe's southernmost fjord, Boka Bay.

"Oceania Cruises is rightly renowned for its inventive and captivating itineraries, and our array of 2025 Mediterranean sailings is the perfect way to spotlight one of the most popular and exciting cruise regions of the world," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With shore excursions to inspire everyone, from active adventurous types to history buffs to foodies, our small, luxurious ships are the perfect way to discover this majestic region of the world."

New 2025 Mediterranean Itineraries

Marina

The 1,250-guest ship, Marina, will undergo an expansive refurbishment in May 2024. The refurbishment will include the addition of two new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-inspired dining venue which debuted on Vista this year; and the al fresco evening Pizzeria, serving spectacular Italian dishes including pizzas and burrata with stunning seascape views; plus an expanded poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies. All Penthouse Suites and bathrooms will be completely reinspired, and the ship's public areas will be refreshed.

Barcelona to Athens, May 26, 2025, 9 days : Barcelona, Valletta, Rhodes, Ephesus (Kusadasi), overnight in Istanbul, Mitilini (Lesbos), Athens

Istanbul to Athens, October 16, 2025, 11 days: One overnight stay in Istanbul, Pergamum (Dikili), Bodrum, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Marmaris, Heraklion (Crete), Mykonos, Athens.

Athens to Barcelona, October 27, 2025, 11 days : Athens, Split, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina (Sicily), Valletta, Tunis, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona.

Athens to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, October 27, 2025, 21 days : Athens, Split, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina (Sicily), Valletta, Tunis, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville (Cadiz), Casablanca, Agadir, Arrecife (Lanzarote), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Funchal (Madeira), Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Nautica

Elegantly charming, Nautica carries just 670 guests, served by 400 crew members. Boasting luxurious, residential furnishings and decks of the finest teak, custom stone and tile work, Nautica features four restaurants, the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, plus eight lounges and bars, and a casino.

Istanbul to Athens, July 27, 2025, 12 days : Istanbul, Pergamum (Dikili), Izmir, Samos, Bodrum, Rhodes, Antalya, Alanya, Limassol, Kos, Heraklion, Santorini, Athens

Athens to Rome, August 8, 2025, 14 days : Athens, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Bari, Valletta, Tunis, Trapani (Sicily), Porto Cervo (Sardinia), Propriano (Corsica), Monte Carlo, Portofino, Florence / Pisa / Tuscany (Livorno), Rome.

Athens to Valletta, September 11, 2025, 14 days : Athens, Mykonos, Mitilini (Lesbos), Bozcaada (Troy), overnight in Istanbul, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Marmaris, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion (Crete), Valletta.

Grand Voyages

Rome round-trip, July 7, 2025, 46 days

Venice to Rome, July 17, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Athens, October 4, 2025, 23 days

Athens round-trip, August 8, 2025, 34 days

Athens to Malaga, September 11, 2025, 26 days

Athens to Lisbon, September 11, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Miami, October 4, 2025, 56 days

Istanbul to Barcelona, October 16, 2025, 22 days

Istanbul to Tenerife, October 16, 2025, 32 days

Oceania Cruises' simply MORE value promise means virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length). Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive the greatest value in luxury cruising.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2029. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

SOURCE Oceania Cruises