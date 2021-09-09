Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Voyages For Vista
Brand's Newest Ship Sets Sail in April 2023, Voyages Open for Sale September 15, 2021
Sep 09, 2021, 08:55 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, unveiled the Inaugural Season of voyage itineraries for Vista, the line's newest ship. The 18 Inaugural Season voyages commence in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents, from the ancient sands of Asia in the east to the glittering hills of Hollywood in the west. Vista's Inaugural Season voyages are now available for travelers and travel advisors to preview online at OceaniaCruises.com and will open for sale on September 15, 2021. Additionally, President's Circle and Diamond-level Oceania Club members enjoy exclusive privileges that afford them the opportunity to request their preferred suite or stateroom on the Inaugural Season voyages through September 14, 2021.
"Every aspect of Vista's Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they'll collect along the way," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
Inaugural Season Highlights
- The gala Maiden Voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023
- 18 voyages spanning more than 24 countries across 4 continents
- Spanish, French, and Italian Rivieras; Greek Isles; Holy Lands of Turkey and Israel; Canary Islands; Wine Country of Spain, Portugal, and France; The British Isles & Ireland; Colonial America; and Panama Canal
- Overnight stays in Lisbon, Venice, Istanbul, Jerusalem, Bordeaux, Montreal, and New York City
- Off-the-beaten-path treasures such as Port-Vendres, Bodrum, Kavala/Philippi, Bozcaada, Chania, Izmir, Salerno, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Killybegs, Saint-Pierre, Shelburne, Martha's Vineyard, and Corinto
Vista's Inaugural Voyages
Maiden Voyage – Rome to Barcelona, April 14, 2023, 12 days
Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Toulon, Port-Vendres, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia
Barcelona to Lisbon, April 26, 2023, 10 days
Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Lisbon (overnight)
Lisbon to Venice, May 6, 2023, 14 days
Seville, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)
Venice to Athens, May 20, 2023, 12 days
Split, Bari, Kotor, Mykonos, Kavala/Philippi, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Rhodes, Santorini
Athens to Istanbul, June 1, 2023, 10 days
Santorini, Heraklion, Bodrum, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Ephesus, Bozcaada, Istanbul (overnight)
Istanbul to Rome, June 11, 2023, 14 days
Istanbul (overnight), Izmir, Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Jerusalem (overnight in Haifa and visit to Ashdod), Chania, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno
Rome to Athens, June 25, 2023, 10 days
Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Santorini
Athens to Venice, July 5, 2023, 10 days
Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)
Venice to Rome, July 15, 2023, 10 days
Split, Dubrovnik, Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno
Rome to Barcelona, July 25, 2023, 10 days
Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca
Barcelona to London, August 4, 2023, 14 days
Málaga, Tangier, Seville, Lisbon (overnight), Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux (overnight), Saint-Malo
London to London, August 18, 2023, 12 days
Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin, Holyhead, Waterford, Portland
London to New York, August 30, 2023, 18 days
Paris, Saint-Malo, Torbay, Cork, Belfast, Dublin, Killybegs, St. John's, Saint-Pierre, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport
New York to Montreal, September 18, 2023, 11 days
Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Shelburne, Sydney, Saguenay, Quebec City, Montreal (overnight)
Montreal to Miami, September 29, 2023, 15 days
Montreal (overnight), Quebec City, Saguenay, Sydney, Shelburne, Bar Harbor, Portland, Martha's Vineyard, New York (overnight), Charleston
Miami to Los Angeles, October 16, 2023, 16 days or Los Angeles to Miami, November 3, 2023, 16 days
George Town, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada (November 3 voyage operates in reverse order)
Vista Highlights
- 12 dining options, four of them brand new
- 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests
- The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet
- All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers
- All Owner's, Vista and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs
- Palatial Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home
- New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for Solo Travelers
- Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues
- Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace
- Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively
About Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Vista Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.
With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.
SOURCE Oceania Cruises
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article