Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Voyages For Vista

"Every aspect of Vista 's Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they'll collect along the way," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Inaugural Season Highlights

The gala Maiden Voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023

to on 18 voyages spanning more than 24 countries across 4 continents

Spanish, French, and Italian Rivieras; Greek Isles; Holy Lands of Turkey and Israel ; Canary Islands; Wine Country of Spain , Portugal , and France ; The British Isles & Ireland ; Colonial America; and Panama Canal

and ; Canary Islands; Wine Country of , , and ; The British Isles & ; Colonial America; and Panama Canal Overnight stays in Lisbon , Venice , Istanbul , Jerusalem , Bordeaux , Montreal , and New York City

, , , , , , and Off-the-beaten-path treasures such as Port-Vendres, Bodrum, Kavala/Philippi, Bozcaada, Chania, Izmir, Salerno, Kirkwall , Stornoway , Killybegs, Saint-Pierre , Shelburne , Martha's Vineyard , and Corinto

Vista's Inaugural Voyages

Maiden Voyage – Rome to Barcelona, April 14, 2023, 12 days

Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Toulon, Port-Vendres, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Valencia

Barcelona to Lisbon, April 26, 2023, 10 days

Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Lisbon (overnight)

Lisbon to Venice, May 6, 2023, 14 days

Seville, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)

Venice to Athens, May 20, 2023, 12 days

Split, Bari, Kotor, Mykonos, Kavala/Philippi, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Rhodes, Santorini

Athens to Istanbul, June 1, 2023, 10 days

Santorini, Heraklion, Bodrum, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Ephesus, Bozcaada, Istanbul (overnight)

Istanbul to Rome, June 11, 2023, 14 days

Istanbul (overnight), Izmir, Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Jerusalem (overnight in Haifa and visit to Ashdod), Chania, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno

Rome to Athens, June 25, 2023, 10 days

Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Santorini

Athens to Venice, July 5, 2023, 10 days

Mykonos, Istanbul (overnight), Ephesus, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Venice (overnight)

Venice to Rome, July 15, 2023, 10 days

Split, Dubrovnik, Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Argostoli, Taormina, Salerno

Rome to Barcelona, July 25, 2023, 10 days

Naples/Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca

Barcelona to London, August 4, 2023, 14 days

Málaga, Tangier, Seville, Lisbon (overnight), Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux (overnight), Saint-Malo

London to London, August 18, 2023, 12 days

Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool, Dublin, Holyhead, Waterford, Portland

London to New York, August 30, 2023, 18 days

Paris, Saint-Malo, Torbay, Cork, Belfast, Dublin, Killybegs, St. John's, Saint-Pierre, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport

New York to Montreal, September 18, 2023, 11 days

Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Shelburne, Sydney, Saguenay, Quebec City, Montreal (overnight)

Montreal to Miami, September 29, 2023, 15 days

Montreal (overnight), Quebec City, Saguenay, Sydney, Shelburne, Bar Harbor, Portland, Martha's Vineyard, New York (overnight), Charleston

Miami to Los Angeles, October 16, 2023, 16 days or Los Angeles to Miami, November 3, 2023, 16 days

George Town, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada (November 3 voyage operates in reverse order)

Vista Highlights

12 dining options, four of them brand new

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers

All Owner's, Vista and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs

Palatial Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home

New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for Solo Travelers

Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace

Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Vista Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises