Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge Expands with Opening of Flagship Campus

BATON ROUGE, La., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare today announced the opening of a new behavioral health hospital located at 7855 Howell Boulevard in North Baton Rouge. Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge is Oceans' third location in the area and significantly expands access to behavioral health services, tripling Oceans' capacity to provide inpatient care.

The new 40-bed hospital will specialize in treatment for mature adults who are managing challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness. The facility will provide inpatient care, including individual and group therapies, medication management, mental health education and treatment for co-occurring health issues, under the supervision of board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists. Patients will also have access to Oceans' intensive outpatient program.

"At Oceans, we know that access to care is a significant barrier for many people in need and we are passionate about expanding mental health services to meet the needs of underserved areas," said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare. "Last summer we announced our partnership with the city to bring much-needed healthcare to the residents of this area and support the redevelopment of North Baton Rouge. Thanks to the support of Governor Edwards, Mayor Broome, Baton Rouge city leaders and, of course, the residents of this community, we are delivering on that promise."

With rising rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on mental health and many seniors have been disproportionately affected. Louisiana ranks among the top five states in the nation with the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, and more than 44% of Louisiana adults with a serious mental illness did not receive treatment in the past year.

"Over the past year, we've worked closely with local leaders to ensure our plans are responsive to the needs of the community," said Valerie Dalton, administrator of Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge. "With this new campus, we will continue working toward our mission of serving the most vulnerable among us with the compassionate care, dignity and respect they deserve."

The opening of a new hospital campus brings Oceans Baton Rouge's total bed count to 60. The Oceans network also includes Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge South, located at 11135 Florida Boulevard, as well as an intensive outpatient program that will relocate to the flagship campus in the coming months. For more information, visit oceansbatonrouge.com.

ABOUT OCEANS HEALTHCARE

Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses across the Southeast, Oceans treated more than 18,000 individuals in 2020. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bailey Hinesley

[email protected]

615-297-7766



SOURCE Oceans Healthcare

Related Links

https://oceanshealthcare.com

