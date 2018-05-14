Oceans Healthcare's Stuart Archer Named Finalist for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year 2018

Archer joined Oceans Healthcare, a Plano-based behavioral health treatment provider focusing largely on older adults and seniors, in 2014. An American College of Healthcare Executives Fellow (FACHE), he serves as an at-large member of the National Association of Psychiatric Health Systems Board of Trustees and is an advocate for increased access and coverage for behavioral health services. He has served as a senior executive at several publicly traded and privately held companies.

"This recognition is bigger than just one person," Archer said. "I get the chance every day to work with a team of extraordinary caregivers who work passionately to serve older adults and seniors often overlooked in the behavioral health care continuum."

"The behavioral health industry is shifting and changing to meet a variety of challenges, especially for older adults and seniors," Archer continued. "Oceans Healthcare is built on a unique mission to fulfill a growing need for this population. We've made great strides to increase access to mental health services for some of the most vulnerable members of our society but know there is more to be done. As baby boomers continue to age, each year more individuals need our help. I am grateful to the families who entrust us with the care of their loved ones and I thank EY for the opportunity to spotlight behavioral health on a national platform."

Under Archer's direction, Oceans Healthcare:

Transitioned from a simple behavioral health company into a thriving health care system built on a mutual dedication to its six core convictions – dignity, comprehensive care, quality, honesty, support and teamwork.

Experienced 66 percent growth in revenue from 2014 to 2017.

Doubled the number of lives impacted since 2014 by providing inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment to nearly 15,000 individuals in 2017.

Demonstrated dedication to patient outcomes and commitment to providing a safe healing environment with industry-leading performance on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Was recognized as an Inc. 5000 and Dallas Business Journal Middle Market 50 "Fastest Growing Company" the previous three years.

Expanded outpatient programming options across its service areas with emphasis on at-risk populations including active-duty and veteran military members.

Added and expanded additional substance use disorder treatment options in key at-risk communities.

Archer was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

The program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

For more information, please visit ey.com/eoy.

