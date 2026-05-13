OceanWell Advances to XPRIZE Water Scarcity Semifinals

Recognition highlights growing momentum behind OceanWell's subsea technology designed to expand sustainable global water supply

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanWell has officially advanced to the semifinal round of the $119 million XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition, the world's largest water-focused innovation challenge focused on enabling widespread access to clean water through reliable, affordable, and sustainable seawater desalination technologies.

Chosen from teams around the world working to address rising water scarcity, OceanWell was recognized in Track A: System-Level Innovation for the technical merit and operational performance of its pioneering subsea water farm technology, which harnesses natural hydrostatic ocean pressure at depths greater than 400 meters to power reverse osmosis while reducing energy demand by up to 40% compared to conventional desalination systems. The semifinalist stage marks an important step toward advancing scalable, energy-efficient, and economically viable solutions that close the gaps on water scarcity.

OceanWell has advanced to the semifinal round of the $119 million XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition. Post this

Population growth, climate volatility, prolonged drought, and aging infrastructure are placing increasing strain on freshwater supplies worldwide. OceanWell is developing modular deep-sea water farms designed to help communities secure more reliable, climate-resilient drinking water supplies while reducing environmental impact.

The semifinal advancement comes amid rapid momentum for OceanWell as the company moves from pilot testing toward commercial-scale deployment. Over the past year, OceanWell launched and completed its first pilot with Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, advanced development planning for Water Farm 1, a first-of-its-kind subsea desalination initiative supported by a coalition of Southern California water agencies, and partnered with Eau d'Azur to explore deployment opportunities in the Mediterranean region.

"Water scarcity is becoming one of the defining infrastructure challenges of this century," said Robert Bergstrom, CEO of OceanWell. "We believe subsea water farms can help create a future where sustainable drinking water is more reliable, scalable, and environmentally responsible. Advancing to the semifinals is exciting validation of both our mission and the momentum we're building with our partners."

Unlike traditional desalination facilities, OceanWell's modular deep-sea system is engineered to reduce marine ecosystem disruption, limit concentrated brine discharge, and avoid the need for large coastal industrial plants. Each subsea pod can produce up to one million gallons daily, creating a flexible and decentralized model for regions facing increasing water stress worldwide.

Semifinal testing will take place in 2026, followed by the announcement of finalists in 2027. As the XPRIZE competition continues, OceanWell will advance offshore testing, environmental validation, and strategic collaborations focused on bringing subsea water farms to commercial scale.

About OceanWell

OceanWell has developed a modular subsea water farm solution that uses the sea's natural hydrostatic pressure, at a depth of more than 400 meters, to sustainably produce fresh water. This technology combines energy efficiency (up to 40% lower consumption compared to desalination), respect for the marine environment (no discharge of strong brine), and ease of deployment (modular scalability, requiring no significant land use). This eliminates the legacy technology burdens of desalination: high energy use, high cost, ecological impact, and a large industrial seaside facility.

Backed by Kubota Corporation, OceanWell is a graduate of the European Water Tech Accelerator and BCG's social Impact Accelerator, a participant in XPRIZE's Water Scarcity competition, and is supported by a working group of 25 California water agencies. To learn more, visit oceanwellwater.com.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.

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SOURCE OceanWell