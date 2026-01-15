OceanWell and Eau d'Azur Sign MOU to Advance Subsea Water Farm in France

This testing will begin this year and will evaluate OceanWell's deep-sea freshwater harvesting technology, which operates at depths over 400 meters (1,300 feet). By harnessing natural ocean pressure to power reverse osmosis, OceanWell's modular pods can each harvest up to 4,000m3 of fresh water daily. The approach is designed to lower energy requirements compared to traditional desalination while reducing concentrated brine discharge and marine ecosystem impact.

Robert Bergstrom, CEO of OceanWell: "Securing our water future is a global challenge, and it demands solutions that work with nature rather than against it. From California to the Côte d'Azur, our subsea water farms are designed to provide a reliable climate-resilient supply without the environmental cost of traditional desalination. This partnership marks another step toward our goal of delivering sustainable water at scale to coastal communities worldwide.

Arnaud Rostan, Interim Director General at Eau d'Azur: "This agreement will give us the opportunity to develop new approaches to diversify and secure the territory's water supply, major issues in the face of the growing challenges of climate change."

Hervé Laubertie, CEO of Team Nice Côte d'Azur: "OceanWell's establishment in our territory illustrates the tremendous potential of Nice Côte d'Azur in the Blue Economy. By fostering collaborations with key local players such as Régie Eau d'Azur, we can both stimulate economic growth and contribute to protecting our oceans — a priority for our region and for the planet."

This collaboration was sparked during an economic mission to California in June 2024, where Team Nice Côte d'Azur identified the high potential of OceanWell's groundbreaking solution for the region. With the backing of Team Nice Côte d'Azur and local partners, OceanWell selected Nice for its internationally oriented maritime technology ecosystem and its strategic technical partnership with Régie Eau d'Azur (REA). To facilitate the project, OceanWell has established its European headquarters in Nice, OceanWell France SAS, which has received funding support from the Business Landing program of Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur.

The collaboration with Eau d'Azur expands OceanWell's presence beyond North America, where the company is advancing Water Farm 1 in California's Santa Monica Bay with seven water agencies. These efforts reflect OceanWell's mission to deploy subsea water farms that can supplement strained supplies globally.

This new site paves the way for a future Mediterranean Water Farm demonstrator designed to secure a reliable supply of high-quality freshwater while safeguarding marine biodiversity. The first deployment will run for approximately 12 months beginning in 2026 and will include an environmental impact assessment, marine ecosystem monitoring, and site-specific engineering studies to inform a potential commercial deployment between 2028 and 2030.

About OceanWell

OceanWell has developed a modular subsea water farm solution that uses the sea's natural hydrostatic pressure, at a depth of more than 400 meters, to sustainably produce fresh water. This technology combines energy efficiency (up to 40% lower consumption compared to desalination), respect for the marine environment (no discharge of strong brine), and ease of deployment (modular scalability, requiring no significant land use.) This eliminates the legacy technology burdens of desalination: high energy use, high cost, ecological impact, and a large industrial seaside facility.

Backed by Kubota Corporation, OceanWell is a graduate of the European Water Tech Accelerator and BCG's social Impact Accelerator, a participant in XPRIZE's Water Scarcity competition, and is supported by a working group of 25 California water agencies. To learn more, visit oceanwellwater.com.

About Eau d'Azur

Located between the sea and the mountains, the 51 municipalities that make up Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur span 1,479 km2. Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur works in many domains: economic development, transport, housing, waste collection and treatment, water and sanitation management, roads, public lighting, parking, ski resorts, marinas, urban planning and geographical IT systems. It has also expanded its activity to cover all roadways, school transport, ZEA sites (zones d'activités économiques).

