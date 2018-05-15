OceanX Adds Marketing Automation Layer to Theraworx Relief Through Partnership with emfluence

"We are excited to partner with emfluence and provide another tool for our clients to elevate their marketing communications," said Georg Richter, Founder and CEO of OceanX. "The powerful and scalable emfluence Marketing Platform is the perfect complement to our business intelligence capabilities and will allow current and future OceanX clients to evolve into leaders in subscription-focused, data-driven marketing and communication."

The deal, which was initiated to support Avadim Technologies' Theraworx Relief brand, allows OceanX clients to engage in ongoing data-driven customer communications including, automated welcome or introductory emails once a customer subscribes to a specific program, product feedback or review requests, as well as re-purchase reminders, among others. In addition, clients will have the ability to drive digital targeting efforts based on individualized customer purchase behavior, website activity, and a host of other engagement measurements.

"This integration is designed to give both Theraworx Relief and any OceanX customer an advanced marketing solution that will greatly simplify the tactical execution of a smart digital marketing strategy," said David Cacioppo, President and CEO of emfluence. "This solution is particularly well suited for e-commerce and subscription model selling, and we look forward to helping clients maximize the ROI of targeted campaigns."

With the launch of this integration, over 25 clients across the OceanX roster will be able to take advantage of the added benefit of access to transactional data based on product performance, customer satisfaction, customer interests, response to design and much more to elevate direct-to-consumer subscription programs to the next level.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of our engagement with the OceanX platform. The integration with emfluence has provided us with the insights needed to deliver a seamless customer experience for our Theraworx Relief brand," said David Fann, President of Avadim Technologies. "We are able to engage with our customers in ways that are more personalized and timely, ultimately helping us serve them in ways that build relationships."

About OceanX, LLC:

OceanX provides a subscription commerce platform that seamlessly combines e-commerce, fulfillment, customer care and business intelligence to support brands and retailers looking to launch and scale direct-to-consumer subscription programs. The platform is optimized to generate recurring revenue and cultivate lifelong relationships with customers.

OceanX offers brands and retailers a way to deliver unmatched subscription and membership program experiences for its clients and their consumers. Under the direction of Georg Richter, an accomplished direct-to-consumer and subscription industry veteran, OceanX, a spin-off of Guthy-Renker, is a game-changer in the direct-to-consumer subscription retail space. Learn more at https://oceanx.com/.

About the emfluence Marketing Platform:

The emfluence Marketing Platform is a marketing automation platform designed for digital marketers, by digital marketers with headquarters in Kansas City. Featuring an intuitive, drag-and-drop experience, the emfluence Marketing Platform makes it easy to create and deploy email campaigns, automated marketing nurtures, forms and landing pages, social media campaigns, website tracking initiatives, surveys and more. Learn more about the emfluence Marketing Platform at https://emfluence.com/emfluence-marketing-platform.

About Avadim Technologies & Theraworx Relief:

Based in Asheville NC, Avadim Technologies, Inc. is the Bionome Life Science company. Avadim's patented platform technology drives the company's development and marketing of topical, low pH, microbiome-compliant formulations which address multiple applications in both clinical patient care and consumer health. Our innovative approaches to neuromuscular health and performance, and to multiple skin-related patient care challenges, are safe, non-centrally acting, and cost effective, and are changing markets and improving lives. Learn more about Avadim at https://avadimtechnologies.com.

Theraworx Relief is part of Avadim's portfolio of topical solutions that are proven safe and effective in muscle health, skin health, and more. Unlike other muscle cramp remedies, Theraworx Relief fast-absorbing foam has been scientifically proven to prevent muscle cramps with daily use. Learn more about Theraworx Relief at https://theraworxrelief.com.

