Ochsner Health Network announces multi-million dollar, record-breaking healthcare savings

The largest physician-led clinically integrated network in the Gulf South region reports gains in diabetes and cancer care, lower healthcare costs, and expanded access to care.

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health Network, LLC (OHN), the region's largest physician-led clinically integrated network, is pleased to report its 2023 – 2024 impact resulting from care delivered to over a half million patients living throughout the Gulf South. The network's all-new digital report boasts more than $56.1 million in total cost-of-care savings to the most vulnerable populations in the communities we serve, with $44.6 million in rewards to be shared among the network's providers.

"Rising healthcare costs and access to high-quality care remain the biggest challenges in communities across our nation," said Eric Gallagher, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health Network. "We're proud that this year's impact report demonstrates that when we remain resolute in putting our patients first, we break records – clinically, financially and operationally."

Nationally recognized for demonstrating best practices in accountable care, the network's report also details Ochsner Accountable Care Network's $160 million in total Medicare Shared Savings cost-of-care savings since 2015, and its top 11% ranking for quality among 450 accountable care organizations nationwide.

The new report by OHN and Ochsner Accountable Care Network (OACN) highlights the network's strengths, including collaborative partnerships, expansion of access, greater health equity, advanced data sharing and technological advancements, and excellence in clinical documentation practices. Additionally, the report highlights the positive impacts among patients with high risk, chronic conditions, pharmaceutical savings directly benefiting patients, and improved utilization through specialty care focus like cardiology and post-acute care. In turn, participating OHN and OACN physicians:

Earned $18.6 million in value-based revenue after saving employers and beneficiaries millions more through commercial shared savings contracts

Achieved HgbA1c control in 88% of patients diagnosed with diabetes, well above national benchmarks

Maintained blood pressure control in 85% of patients diagnosed with hypertension, well above national benchmarks

Reduced Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) patient care costs by more than $30 million , an 11% improvement over last's years results

, an 11% improvement over last's years results Ranked in the top 3% in Access to Care according to the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) Survey, which asks patients or family members about their experiences with healthcare providers.

Earned $14.8M in total care management fees

"Our 2023-2024 annual impact report reflects the dedication of the physicians and advanced practice providers who make a difference in our communities every day," said Sidney "Beau" Raymond, MD, chief medical officer, Ochsner Health Network. "Of the 453 ACOs across the nation, we were one of eight who assisted with the development of key drivers of success as written by the National Association of ACOs. We expanded access to care, improved health outcomes and enhanced the patient experience – all while achieving significant cost savings. These successes inspire us to continue striving for meaningful progress for our patients, participating physicians and our communities."

"Ochsner Health Network has a long track record for finding ways to evolve, with boots on the ground in its markets, giving clinicians the tools, the data and the support to be successful in today's high-pressure environment," said Mike Hill, MD, chief medical officer, St. Tammany Health System. "OHN gives us the playbook, shares data and best practices, and acts as the quarterback to help us coordinate and achieve goals."

For more information, please visit www.ochsnerhealthnetwork.org or the 2023-2024 Impact Report.

