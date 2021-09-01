Ochsner Health Partners with Bold to Bring Their Digital, Research-based Fall Prevention Pilot Program to Medicare Advantage members.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health and innovationOchsner (iO) have partnered with Bold , an evidence-based, digital exercise platform for older adults aimed at reducing falls and improving health outcomes. The Bold platform is one of five interventions in the Ochsner Connected Stability pilot fall prevention and monitoring programs focused on helping Medicare Advantage members who are the highest risk for falls.

‍Bold's goal is to prevent falls in older adults by keeping members active through evidence-based fitness programs. In a clinical study conducted by Bold in conjunction with Bold clinical advisor, Dr. Randall Stafford, a Stanford professor, Bold's initial fall prevention study showed up to a 60% reduction in annualized fall rate in members enrolled in Bold's fall prevention program. The program includes strength, balance, and mobility exercises alongside education and community support.

"Falls is one of the leading problems facing healthcare today in terms of both cost and mortality," said Richard Milani, Medical Director for iO and Chief Clinical Transformation Officer for Ochsner Health. "Bold's balance training program was a natural fit as one of multiple interventions in our comprehensive fall prevention and monitoring program as we work to prevent future falls."

More than 85% of older adults have at least one chronic condition, and according to the CDC, 1 in 3 adults over 65 fall each year. Nearly $50 billion is spent annually on non-fatal fall injuries and $754 million is spent on fatal falls, many of which are preventable . For non-fatal falls alone, $29 billion was paid out by Medicare in 2018 for treatment and care. By delivering exercise solutions to members over 50, Bold serves a large and growing demographic that is shaping the future of healthcare.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with innovationOchsner to bring best-in-class fall prevention solutions to their Medicare Advantage members," said Amanda Rees, CEO and Co-founder of Bold. "Ochsner's leadership understands the harmful impact falls have on older adults, and it is great to see them prioritize prevention and health. We are excited to partner with them and help demonstrate the value of exercise and fall prevention for their patients."

‍To start exercising with Bold, a member completes a quick online assessment that analyzes their current health and fitness levels from which Bold designs a personalized program specific to the member's abilities. Whether a member prefers to start with shorter, seated classes, or longer, standing classes, Bold offers options that are easy to follow and accessible at home. Members can receive supportive and motivational check-ins as they participate in the program and are also encouraged to join Bold's virtual live classes and other community events, which fosters social connectedness. ‍

About Bold

Bold is a digital health and wellness company that delivers fall prevention and healthy aging solutions. Through personalized and research-backed, on-demand exercise programs, we help our members get stronger and healthier so that they can chase the life they want at any age. To learn more about Bold, please visit www.agebold.com .

‍About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed nearly 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org.

