Ochsner Medical Center Ranked No. 1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report

NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank and Ochsner Baptist, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, ranking as the Best Hospital in Louisiana and the No. 1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area. Ochsner is also home to U.S. News' top-ranked hospital for kids in Louisiana – Ochsner's Children's Hospital.

Additional Ochsner hospitals and facilities received accolades from U.S. News & World Report, as part of the annual review. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (OLGMC) , inclusive of Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital and Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, ranked as the best hospital in Southwestern Louisiana for the second consecutive year.

"It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for 13 consecutive years. We remain profoundly grateful for the trust our communities throughout Louisiana have placed in us for care," said Pete November, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. "Each day, the care teams and staff at our Ochsner hospitals and clinics earn this national recognition through their dedication and exemplary commitment to delivering the highest quality, compassionate care to our communities."

OMC's 2024-2025 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades Include:

No. 1 hospital in Louisiana and New Orleans Metro Area

Among the top 10% in the nation for six "High Performing" specialties: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology

Among the top 10-20% in the nation for 16 "High Performing" procedures and conditions out of 20 ranked by US News & World Report: Aortic Valve Surgery; Heart Bypass Surgery; Congestive Heart Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; COPD; Gynecological Cancer; Heart Attack; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma; Lung Cancer Surgery; Pneumonia; Prostate Cancer Surgery; Stroke; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

OLGMC 2024-2025 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades Include:

No. 1 hospital in Southwestern Louisiana

No. 4 hospital in Louisiana

Best Regional Hospital for Equitable Access

Among the top 10-20% in the nation for seven "High Performing" procedures and conditions out of 20 ranked by US News & World Report: Congestive Heart Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma; Stroke

"High Performing" procedures and conditions were also awarded to two additional Ochsner facilities: Slidell Memorial East for Kidney Failure and Pneumonia and to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center for Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma.

"At Ochsner, our mission is to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate with the goal of inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. With our mission at the forefront of everything we do, our teams consistently deliver the highest standards of care close to home, always prioritizing our patients' needs. I am proud of our collective efforts to be a trusted healthcare provider of excellence and inclusivity," said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health and president, Ochsner Clinic.

"For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "A 'Best Hospital' recognition empowers patients to seek out medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition."

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This year, among other methodology reﬁnements, U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook , Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children's has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner's workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy ofﬁcials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

