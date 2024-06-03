OCLC acquires firm to help higher education institutions with software decisions and implementations

JJH Consulting has been a Workday Advisory Partner since 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLC has acquired JJH Consulting, a firm that specializes in advising institutions of higher education on how to maximize the value of their enterprise resource planning ("ERP") business processes and the implementation of Workday enterprise systems and software. The acquisition will expand OCLC's service profile and enable the organization to work with higher education institutions to help determine the best use of systems and services to fit their specific needs.

Workday is a leading cloud-based financial, human capital management, and student information system that engages with external firms to advise, implement, and optimize their innovative systems. JJH Consulting ("JJH") has been a Workday Advisory Partner since 2018. OCLC has used Workday since 2015.

"The higher education sector faces a variety of challenges as colleges and universities continue to evolve and change," said Skip Prichard, OCLC President and CEO. "Many face a daunting need to replace expensive, legacy systems. They need advisory support, project management, and implementation and optimization services to transition and integrate modern enterprise systems. We have decades of experience serving higher education institutions worldwide. This acquisition provides an opportunity for us to partner and share expertise. It's a natural extension for OCLC in higher education and learning institutions."

JJH was established in 2006 by John J. Hrusovsky. The firm has helped a variety of higher education institutions including Syracuse University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Southern California, the University of Washington, Ohio State University, and the University of Pittsburgh. John will join OCLC reporting to Bart Murphy, Chief Technology and Information Officer, to lead this new enterprise with a focus on scaling up the firm to continue to meet the needs of its clients.

"OCLC's engagement with higher education and learning institutions, its modern technology platforms, and deep systems experience were ideal for JJH," said John Hrusovsky, JJH Consulting founder. "OCLC is a successful global cloud software provider and Workday client. I look forward to working together to help institutions of learning with their adoption of best-in-class ERP business processes and Workday systems."

The acquisition is effective today.

