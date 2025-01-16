OCLC's CloudLibrary honored with Platinum 2025 Modern Library Award from LibraryWorks

CloudLibrary is thriving as a vital part of OCLC

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudLibrary, OCLC's platform that offers access to a wide variety of digital content through libraries, has received Platinum recognition as part of the 2025 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks.

CloudLibrary provides access to a rich collection of digital content in more than 50 languages, including millions of ebooks and audiobooks as well as tens of thousands of magazines, digital newspapers, digital comics, and streaming media services. Libraries make these collections available to their communities through CloudLibrary's top-rated mobile app while a web portal makes it easy for library staff to manage their subscriptions.

"We are truly honored to receive this Platinum Modern Library Award," said Drew Bordas, Chief Operations Officer at OCLC. "This recognition is especially meaningful to us because it is determined by the very customers who rely on our products and services daily. We're grateful for their trust and support, and we remain inspired by their feedback and expertise. Their insights continue to guide our efforts as we build on the success of CloudLibrary."

The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products and services were submitted for evaluation using a simple application, and then were posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 90,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge the products/services, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

In April 2024, OCLC acquired CloudLibrary to support public libraries in their efforts to successfully manage accelerated shifts to digital collections. Since then, OCLC has continued development of new product features for the CloudLibrary mobile app.

Today, OCLC is launching a CloudLibrary Community Center for library staff to connect with peers and the OCLC product team. OCLC is also launching CloudLibrary channels on Instagram and Threads to engage with library patrons.

More advances are to come. CloudLibrary content will soon integrate with WorldCat, making it easier for users to find the digital content they want and enabling libraries to benefit from automated holdings management and MARC record delivery.

More about CloudLibrary is on the OCLC website.

