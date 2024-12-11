OCLC is among Computerworld's 'Best Places to Work in IT' for the 16th year

Global library technology leader ranked second overall among midsize global organizations, first in DEI strategies, and first in benefits

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLC, the leading library technology and research organization, has been named among Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT 2025. This is the 16th time OCLC has been named a top workplace for information technology professionals by Computerworld.

OCLC was ranked second overall for midsize employers (1,001 to 4,999 employees). The recognition is part of the prestigious IT publication's annual selection of the Best Places to Work in IT. In past years, the survey had been offered only to U.S.-based companies, but for the last three years Computerworld has included organizations worldwide.

"It's a great honor to be recognized among the top IT workplaces in Computerworld's global survey," said Skip Prichard, OCLC President and CEO. "This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to create a culture in which our associates can excel. I'm often told that our associates come to OCLC because of our mission, and they stay because of the people and culture. It's our talented, dedicated team that makes OCLC such an exceptional place to work."

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, OCLC provides state-of-the-art technologies and services, research, and community programs to libraries of all types and sizes. Together, thousands of OCLC member libraries in more than 100 countries support access to the world's collected knowledge. WorldCat, the world's most comprehensive online resource for finding library materials, is among many services provided by OCLC. Anyone can search the collections of thousands of libraries through WorldCat.org.

"OCLC is an inclusive workplace where different experiences and viewpoints are represented in our work on behalf of libraries and their users worldwide," said Tammi Spayde, OCLC Chief HR Officer. "We know that diverse views create the best services. Our goal is to provide an environment where people thrive professionally, while enjoying the benefits they need to succeed outside of work."

In addition to placing second overall in the midsize category, OCLC placed first for its DEI strategies, first for exceptional benefits, sixth for IT growth, and seventh for remote/hybrid work experience.

"Our global IT teams are responsible for systems and services that libraries, researchers, students, and lifelong learners depend on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, worldwide," said Bart Murphy, OCLC Chief Technology and Information Officer. "We employ a great combination of IT professionals who are committed to our mission and are eager to grow their careers with a world-class information technology leader."

