Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2020, was $889,370 or $0.99 per common share.  This compares to $669,248 or $0.75 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 32.9% increase in net earnings in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. 

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2020 was $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share.  This compares to $1,193,124 or $1.33 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 12.9% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $469.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $319.2 million and deposits were $400.2 million as of June 30, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of June 30, 2020, total loans have increased 28.3% and total deposits have increased 10.7% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "We're pleased with second quarter earnings and the improvement over the prior year second quarter and the first quarter of 2020.   During the quarter we provided over $55 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, marking the lives of many people in our communities."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET











6/30/2020

12/31/2019




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         69,628,726

$          38,099,324


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

56,575,424

99,228,506


Other investment

359,600

314,900


Mortgage loans held for sale

6,271,606

1,572,800


Loans, less allowance for loan





losses

319,225,237

248,771,230


Premises and equipment

4,178,827

4,294,867


Other real estate owned

--

--


Other assets

12,888,452

7,239,812



Total Assets

$       469,127,872

$        399,521,439







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$       400,184,890

$        361,522,574


Repurchase agreements

--

--


Dividends payble

--

--


Other borrowings

29,396,699

0


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,679,856

2,331,769



Total Liabilities

432,261,445

363,854,343








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

1,792,750

1,793,760


Restricted Stock

(36,745)

(36,745)


Additional Paid in Capital

4,122,790

4,139,146


Retained earnings

30,000,898

29,501,154


Unrealized gain/loss on securities

986,735

269,781



Total Stockholder's Equity

36,866,427

35,667,096










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       469,127,872

$        399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD











6/30/2020

6/30/2019




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           3,794,685

$            3,117,939


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

85,972

117,974



Treasuries & Agencies

205,124

332,448



Corporate

875



Federal funds sold & other

19,445

30,750




4,106,100

3,599,112








Interest Expense:




Deposits

375,380

343,085


Other

18,196

9,541


Total Interest Expense

393,576

352,626










Net interest income

3,712,524

3,246,486








Provision for loan losses

187,500

142,500









Net income after provision for loan losses

3,525,024

3,103,986








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

99,217

142,790


Gain on Sale of Assets

(13,291)

--


Securities gains (losses), net

163,994

9,626


Mortgage banking income

461,907

104,101


SBA loan related income

179,570

394,976


Commissions on investment sales

137,669

169,827


Other

287,875

289,478


Total noninterest income

1,316,941

1,110,798








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,466,504

2,139,609


Occupancy

308,330

325,290


Other operating

939,104

913,472


Total noninterest expense

3,713,937

3,378,371










Income before provision for income taxes

1,128,028

836,414








Provision for income taxes

238,658

167,166










Net Income

$              889,370

$               669,248










Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,401

900,401



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    0.99

$                     0.75

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD











6/30/2020

6/30/2019




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$           7,065,011

$            5,928,892


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

174,792

264,536



Treasuries & Agencies

496,949

678,092



Corporate

875



Federal funds sold & other

160,255

148,241




7,897,881

7,019,762








Interest Expense:




Deposits

972,292

643,841


Other

18,196

9,541


Total Interest Expense

990,488

653,382










Net interest income

6,907,393

6,366,380








Provision for loan losses

375,000

285,000









Net income after provision for loan losses

6,532,393

6,081,380








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

230,047

288,435


Gain on Sale of Assets

(13,291)

--


Securities gains (losses), net

163,994

9,626


Mortgage banking income

623,399

171,232


SBA loan related income

309,548

589,700


Commissions on investment sales

283,289

287,248


Other

609,281

644,044


Total noninterest income

2,206,267

1,990,285








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

4,897,962

4,201,990


Occupancy

593,458

646,320


Other operating

1,957,722

1,755,262


Total noninterest expense

7,449,141

6,603,572










Income before provision for income taxes

1,289,518

1,468,093








Provision for income taxes

250,807

274,969










Net Income

$           1,038,711

$            1,193,124










Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,401

900,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.15

$                     1.33

