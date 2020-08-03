Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2020, was $889,370 or $0.99 per common share. This compares to $669,248 or $0.75 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year. This represents a 32.9% increase in net earnings in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2020 was $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share. This compares to $1,193,124 or $1.33 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 12.9% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $469.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $319.2 million and deposits were $400.2 million as of June 30, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, total loans have increased 28.3% and total deposits have increased 10.7% versus December 31, 2019.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "We're pleased with second quarter earnings and the improvement over the prior year second quarter and the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter we provided over $55 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, marking the lives of many people in our communities."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















6/30/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 69,628,726

$ 38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 56,575,424

99,228,506



Other investment 359,600

314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale 6,271,606

1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan











losses 319,225,237

248,771,230



Premises and equipment 4,178,827

4,294,867



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 12,888,452

7,239,812





Total Assets $ 469,127,872

$ 399,521,439













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 400,184,890

$ 361,522,574



Repurchase agreements --

--



Dividends payble --

--



Other borrowings 29,396,699

0



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,679,856

2,331,769





Total Liabilities 432,261,445

363,854,343















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,792,750

1,793,760



Restricted Stock (36,745)

(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,122,790

4,139,146



Retained earnings 30,000,898

29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 986,735

269,781





Total Stockholder's Equity 36,866,427

35,667,096



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 469,127,872

$ 399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















6/30/2020

6/30/2019







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,794,685

$ 3,117,939



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 85,972

117,974





Treasuries & Agencies 205,124

332,448





Corporate 875







Federal funds sold & other 19,445

30,750







4,106,100

3,599,112















Interest Expense:









Deposits 375,380

343,085



Other 18,196

9,541



Total Interest Expense 393,576

352,626



















Net interest income 3,712,524

3,246,486















Provision for loan losses 187,500

142,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,525,024

3,103,986















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 99,217

142,790



Gain on Sale of Assets (13,291)

--



Securities gains (losses), net 163,994

9,626



Mortgage banking income 461,907

104,101



SBA loan related income 179,570

394,976



Commissions on investment sales 137,669

169,827



Other 287,875

289,478



Total noninterest income 1,316,941

1,110,798















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,466,504

2,139,609



Occupancy 308,330

325,290



Other operating 939,104

913,472



Total noninterest expense 3,713,937

3,378,371



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,128,028

836,414















Provision for income taxes 238,658

167,166



















Net Income $ 889,370

$ 669,248



















Weighted Shares Outstanding 895,401

900,401





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.99

$ 0.75

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















6/30/2020

6/30/2019







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 7,065,011

$ 5,928,892



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 174,792

264,536





Treasuries & Agencies 496,949

678,092





Corporate 875







Federal funds sold & other 160,255

148,241







7,897,881

7,019,762















Interest Expense:









Deposits 972,292

643,841



Other 18,196

9,541



Total Interest Expense 990,488

653,382



















Net interest income 6,907,393

6,366,380















Provision for loan losses 375,000

285,000

















Net income after provision for loan losses 6,532,393

6,081,380















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 230,047

288,435



Gain on Sale of Assets (13,291)

--



Securities gains (losses), net 163,994

9,626



Mortgage banking income 623,399

171,232



SBA loan related income 309,548

589,700



Commissions on investment sales 283,289

287,248



Other 609,281

644,044



Total noninterest income 2,206,267

1,990,285















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 4,897,962

4,201,990



Occupancy 593,458

646,320



Other operating 1,957,722

1,755,262



Total noninterest expense 7,449,141

6,603,572



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,289,518

1,468,093















Provision for income taxes 250,807

274,969



















Net Income $ 1,038,711

$ 1,193,124



















Weighted Shares Outstanding 895,401

900,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.15

$ 1.33

