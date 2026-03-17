Ocrolus accelerates automated conditioning for mortgage lenders with full lifecycle management

Latest capabilities automatically generate, track and accelerate condition resolution within a single unified workspace

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus, an AI workflow and analytics platform for lenders, today announced the general availability of its AI-powered automated conditioning capabilities, launching on April 1. Built from the ground up as an AI-native product rather than being bolted onto a legacy workflow, Ocrolus' conditioning engine is deterministic by design, grounded in selling guide requirements and borrower data and adapts over time to each lender's underwriting patterns.

Building on a proven foundation of industry-leading capabilities already trusted by hundreds of lenders, Ocrolus now enables mortgage lenders to manage all underwriting conditions within a single, unified workspace, including Encompass sync, document matching and full condition lifecycle management. Ocrolus eliminates the need for underwriters to manually write conditions and track down supporting documents, automatically generating conditions and matching them to the relevant borrower documents so underwriters can focus their efforts on making sound credit decisions, not chasing paperwork.

Conditioning has historically been one of the most labor-intensive and error-prone steps in mortgage origination, requiring underwriters to interpret borrower documents, reference guidelines and manually author conditions. As loan volumes fluctuate and compliance requirements become more complex, this back-and-forth routinely adds days to cycle times, introduces costly errors, and erodes the borrower experience at the most critical moment in the loan journey.

Unlike point solutions that address only one piece of the workflow, Ocrolus brings end-to-end intelligence to mortgage origination, from document classification and indexing through income, asset and credit analysis, all the way to condition generation and resolution. And because great automation is only as good as the data behind it, Ocrolus' conditioning capabilities are powered by the same industry-leading document intelligence already trusted by over 400 lenders, meaning conditions are generated from the most accurate, complete borrower data available, not pieced together from incomplete inputs.

Lenders can simultaneously analyze borrower asset, income and credit data alongside AUS findings to automatically generate selling-guide-aligned conditions, reducing the compliance risk and investor pushback that comes from conditions authored without full context. Underwriters maintain complete control, reviewing, editing and importing conditions without toggling between systems. Conditions and document placeholders sync directly into Encompass, and as new documents arrive, they are automatically matched to the appropriate condition — keeping underwriters informed with the context they need to make confident, timely decisions rather than chasing paperwork across disconnected tools.

"Between the manual effort of comparing documents and guidelines, writing conditions and then tracking them between multiple systems, conditioning significantly slows down the underwriting process," said Nadia Aziz, General Manager of Mortgage, Ocrolus. "We've created a single source of truth for conditions within Ocrolus where lenders can now automatically generate, track and resolve conditions in one place while staying fully aligned with requirements. The result is faster underwriting, greater consistency and a smoother path to clear-to-close for both lenders and borrowers."

Ocrolus developed these latest capabilities leveraging feedback from mortgage customers, such as All Western Mortgage, American Federal Mortgage, Neighborhood Loans, USA Mortgage and Zillow, to ensure the solutions meet real-world underwriting needs. American Federal Mortgage, one of those collaborators, has already seen the impact firsthand.

"Managing underwriting conditions has historically been one of the most manual and time-intensive parts of origination. Ocrolus brings more automation and structure to this workflow, helping lenders improve efficiency, consistency and borrower experience," said Andrew McElroy, Senior Vice President at American Federal Mortgage Corporation.

That experience is increasingly common across Ocrolus' growing customer base — the company signed nearly 90 mortgage lender customers in the past year and is currently adding new logos at a pace of roughly three per week. Ocrolus will showcase the new capabilities at ICE Experience 2026 in Las Vegas.

By centralizing condition oversight within Ocrolus, mortgage underwriters, loan processors and operations teams gain a more auditable, scalable process — accelerating time-to-close, managing higher loan volumes with confidence and giving borrowers a smoother path to the closing table.

To learn more about Ocrolus' automated conditioning capabilities for mortgage lenders, or to schedule a demo, visit www.ocrolus.com.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a vertical AI workflow and analytics platform that transforms financial documents and digital data into regulatory-grade decision intelligence. Purpose-built for lending since 2016, the platform analyzes roughly 750,000 credit applications each month with industry-leading accuracy — enabling financial institutions to make faster, more confident credit decisions. Ocrolus goes beyond data extraction to deliver audit-ready cash flow and income analytics and fraud detection across a wide variety of document types, including bank statements, pay stubs and tax forms. Trusted by over 400 customers, Ocrolus is the engine of modern credit underwriting. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.

SOURCE Ocrolus