Oct. 6: Noodles & Company Celebrates National Noodle Day With Free Noodles Your Way

"We've been proudly creating noodle dishes across an array of noodle choices and recipes since 1995, and there's no better place to celebrate National Noodle Day than with us, the noodle experts at Noodles & Company," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "This year we're extending our free entrée offer to include any small bowl dish on the menu to allow our guests the opportunity to enjoy their favorite dish or to discover something new, like our recently debuted Caulifloodles."

This National Noodle Day deal is offered only on Oct. 6 and is exclusive to Noodles Rewards members. To receive the offer, simply purchase any small or regular entrée and check-in with Noodles Rewards on National Noodle Day. The offer for a free small entrée will be automatically added to each Noodles Rewards account to be enjoyed on a return visit.

Not a Noodles Rewards member? Sign up to take advantage of the offer by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards. The free entrée offer is valid on a future visit from Oct. 7 – Oct. 20.

This delicious deal is available at all Noodles restaurants nationwide. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com.

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

