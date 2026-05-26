Octagos Launches Ask Atlas™, the First AI Tool Built for Device Clinics to Ask Questions of Their Own Data

Built on Atlas AI™, Ask Atlas allows care teams to ask plain-language questions across their own clinical, operational, and billing data, returning structured answers in seconds.

HOUSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octagos today announced the launch of Ask Atlas, a new AI intelligence capability allowing cardiac device clinics to query their own remote monitoring data using natural language.

Ask Atlas™ by Octagos Speed Speed

Built on Atlas AI, the intelligence layer of the Octagos platform, Ask Atlas gives care teams a faster and more intuitive way to understand what is happening across their patient population, workflows, and clinic operations. Instead of relying on static reports, data tables, manual chart review, or custom analytics requests, clinicians and administrators can ask direct questions and receive clear, structured answers within seconds.

Ask Atlas is designed for the realities of modern device clinics, where care teams are managing growing transmission volumes, complex patient populations, disconnected workflows, and increasing pressure to do more with limited clinical resources.

Ask Atlas was previewed at the Heart Rhythm Society meeting in April 2026, where Octagos presented a new way for device clinics to interact with their own data.

"Remote monitoring has given clinicians more data than ever before, but access to data is not the same as understanding it," said Dr. Shanti Bansal, founder and CEO of Octagos. "Ask Atlas gives care teams a way to ask the questions that matter in real time. That kind of direct access to their own data changes how a care team can understand, manage, and act on its own information."

Octagos pioneered human-in-the-loop AI in cardiac remote monitoring through its Two-Brain Approach™, a model powered by Atlas AI and strengthened by IBHRE-certified human expertise. Atlas AI assists in the rapid interpretation of cardiac device transmissions by surfacing clinically relevant findings and structuring reports for efficient review. IBHRE-certified specialists provide clinical oversight and expertise. In peer-reviewed data published in JACC: Advances, Octagos' Two-Brain Approach demonstrated greater than 99% specificity, sensitivity, and accuracy, significantly outperforming human experts alone.¹

Ask Atlas brings natural language data access to device clinic operations, allowing clinicians to query recorded clinical and operational data held in the Octagos platform. The tool allows clinicians, administrators, and operational leaders to ask complex questions across their full remote monitoring dataset, including device transmissions, EHR data, clinical context, follow-up activity, workflow status, and billing information using natural language.

Example questions Ask Atlas can answer:

"Which ICD patients have an EF <30% and are not on GDMT?"

"Which patients received ICD shocks in the past 30 days without a scheduled follow-up?"

"Which patients' AF burden was over 2% and are not on anticoagulants?"

"What is the average battery longevity of our devices by manufacturer and model?"

"Which remote monitoring events qualified for billing but have not been e-signed?"

"AI has changed what people expect from technology: it should help people understand what matters and act on it," said Haley Chute, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Octagos. "That same shift is happening in cardiac remote monitoring. Since 2020, Atlas AI has helped device clinics streamline workflows, accelerate clinical reporting, and improve patient care. Ask Atlas advances that vision by helping care teams surface insights in their own data at the moment of need, bringing them closer to the answers and context they need to care for patients."

1 Bawa, D, Ghazal, R, Kabra, R. et al. Role of Artificial Intelligence in Reducing Data Deluge From Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices. JACC Adv. 2025 Oct, 4 (10_Part_2). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.102057

Media Contact

Haley Chute

Chief Product and Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Octagos