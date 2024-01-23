Octane and Kawasaki Announce Strategic Agreement

Octane

23 Jan, 2024, 16:32 ET

Kawasaki Dealers to Benefit from Octane's Fast, Easy Experience and Full-Spectrum Financing

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience for major recreational purchases, and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., (Kawasaki) announced a new agreement to provide promotional financing for prime customers in the United States. 

Effective February 1, 2024, prime and non-prime consumers can qualify for financing for Kawasaki's full line of motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through Octane's in-house lender Roadrunner Financial, Inc.®. At the same time, Kawasaki's network of over 1,000 independent dealers in the United States will benefit from Octane's fast and easy digital financing experience as well as competitive terms and flexible rates for its customers.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Kawasaki and become its first full-spectrum credit partner," said Mark Davidson, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Octane. "By bringing our fast, easy financing experience to even more Kawasaki consumers, we're delivering on our commitment to connect people with their passions and make buying better."

"Octane has proven to be a great fit for Kawasaki and our customers," said Kawasaki Senior Director of US Sales, Anthony Kestler. "With full spectrum lending, Kawasaki dealers now have multiple options for financing customers on all Kawasaki powersports products, accessories and apparel. We are confident that with the combined strengths of Kawasaki's industry leading products and Octane's consumer retail finance expertise, our dealers will experience retail success."

Through its in-house lender Roadrunner Financial, Inc.®, Octane has partnered with Kawasaki to offer financing solutions for credit-worthy customers just outside of the traditional "prime" range since January 2021.

About Octane:
Octane® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We connect people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases–like powersports vehicles, RVs, and outdoor power equipment–fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media™ editorial brands, including Cycle World® and UTV Driver®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have more than 30 OEM and 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 500 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

About Kawasaki:
Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

