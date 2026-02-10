Octane's Neuro Tech Forum 2026 March 26-27

Two-Day Forum Offers an Opportunity to Network with Industry Leaders Exploring Neurotech Investment Opportunities

Innovative companies advancing neurotechnology, including BCI, neuromodulation, and related fields, are invited to apply to pitch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane, Southern California's leading organization dedicated to driving innovation, is proud to announce its second annual Neuro Tech Forum taking place March 26-27 at the VEA Newport Beach. Active investors will be entertained and educated on future trends in neurotech innovation such as BCI, neuromodulation, and non-Invasive, endovascular space solutions and resultant patient outcomes.

The forum lineup will feature a keynote address, panel discussions with national experts and innovators as well as breakthrough startup company presentations on groundbreaking advancements in the neurotech space. Aspects of these newly emerging medical technologies and trends will be presented by highly vetted companies who will relay their knowledge of future opportunities to the Octane investor ecosystem with key strategics and counsel.

The event will be emceed by Jojo Platt, President & CEO, Platt & Associates, Inc, a recognized leader in the neurotechnology and MedTech ecosystems who has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative technologies from concept to market. Her expertise spans neuromodulation, bioelectronic medicine, and early-stage startup strategy.

Session Descriptions

Keynote #1: Nick Hopkins, Creation of an Innovative Ecosystem, and the Future of Neuro Tech

Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD, PhD, FACS, FAHA, FAANS, is Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Nick Hopkins was the pioneer neurosurgeon who earnestly initiated the neurosurgical engagement to develop endovascular techniques for treating cerebral vascular diseases. He has created an incredible innovative ecosystem in Buffalo, New York. His contributions over the last few decades have transformed the field, and the continued work at the Jacobs Institute is a clear indicator of the future of neurotech.

Panel Discussion - Digital Health Advancing Neuro Tech

Christian Ulfert, MD, BSc, Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson MedTech will moderate a conversation on "enabling patient care from rapid detection to outcome optimization" with panel members.

Peter Schulam M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and Tapan Vijaykumar Mehta, MBBS, M.D., interventional neuroradiologist at the Hartford Healthcare Group.

Panel Discussion - BCI: The Evolution of the Revolution

This discussion will explore new developments of the BCI challengers, including wearables, implantable products and more. Speakers to include Marcus Gerhardt, Co-Founder and CEO of Blackrock Neurotech.

Panel Discussion - Let's Grow Together in Neurotech

This discussion will be moderated by David Liebeskind, M.D., Founding Co-director, The University of Southern California Neurovascular Center and Professor of Neurology, Neurological Surgery & Radiology, USC. The panel will address how we advance Neurotechnology in general as a broad category of products to work together and co-develop the areas of imaging diagnostics, non-imaging diagnostics, drugs, and specific therapeutic devices.

Panel Discussion - How can Industry Make a Significant Impact for People Living with Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

Felipe Palacios, Vice President, US Botox Therapeutics, AbbVie will be the moderator for a session focusing on serious brain disorders and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's to migraines. These patients with extreme pain have high unmet needs, and the panel will focus on how we can be relentless in keeping exacting standards of care for patients through innovation.

Capital & Growth Company Presentations will be interspersed among the panel discussions, where forum judges will hear pitches from six entrepreneurs in the neuroscience/vascular space as they will present their innovations live on stage.

Innovative companies advancing neurotechnology, including BCI, neuromodulation, and related fields, are invited to apply to pitch at Neuro Tech Forum '26. Selected companies will present to Octane's ecosystem of high-net-worth angel investors, angel groups, family offices, venture capital firms, strategic partners, and industry leaders. Apply here.

Sponsorship opportunities are offered for this well-attended event. View open opportunities here.

This year's top sponsors:

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

AbbVie

Get your tickets for Octane's Neuro Tech Forum while still available. Don't miss the chance to engage face-to-face with industry pioneers, discover groundbreaking innovations, while exploring investment opportunities that could shape the future of medicine. Register at the link below now.

If you are a practicing physician or investor, contact [email protected] for your complimentary admission.

Event Details:

Date : March 26-27, 2026

: March 26-27, 2026 Location : VEA Newport Beach, Calif.

: VEA Newport Beach, Calif. Registration

About Octane

Octane accelerates innovation by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across Southern California. Its forums annually engage thousands, fostering growth within the tech and MedTech ecosystems. The Neuro Tech Forum is a cutting-edge event that brings together the brightest minds in neurotech to explore the future of innovations.

SOURCE Octane