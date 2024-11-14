Octane Completes $326 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

More than $4 Billion of Asset-Backed Securities Issued to Date

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience for major recreational purchases, announced that it has closed a $326 million securitization ("OCTL 2024-3") collateralized by fixed-rate installment powersports loans issued through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial ®, Inc. Octane has issued more than $4 billion of asset-backed securities (ABS) since launching the program in December 2019. This is the company's 12th ABS transaction.

OCTL 2024-3 consists of six classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, which Standard & Poor's (S&P)* and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)** rated as A-1+/K1+, AAA/AAA, AA/AA+, A/A+, BBB/BBB+, and BB/BB+ respectively, in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

J.P. Morgan Securities acted as lead manager and structuring agent, with Atlas SP Securities, Mizuho, and Truist Securities serving as joint bookrunners. In this latest ABS transaction, Octane continued to diversify its investor base while also maintaining the support of existing institutional investors.

"Thanks to the support of our esteemed institutional investors, Octane reached a significant milestone with this transaction - issuing over $4 billion of asset-backed securities in less than five years," said Steven Fernald, President and Chief Financial Officer at Octane. "We were pleased to see such high demand for our paper among both new and existing partners, which allowed our syndicate of banks to reduce credit spreads materially from their initial guidance through final pricing to our lowest levels since 2021. Our robust capital markets execution gives us even greater flexibility as we continue to grow our business while maintaining strong credit performance."

In addition to completing two other asset-backed securitizations, OCTL 2024-1 and OCTL 2024-2 , Octane has diversified its capital markets strategy in 2024. Notable transactions include a $500 million forward-flow deal with funds managed by AB CarVal , two separate whole loan sales totaling $280 million to Yieldstreet , an evergreen forward flow transaction with a credit union, and a $200 million whole loan sale to funds managed by AB CarVal .

The ABS transaction announced today follows several significant milestones for the company. Octane recently entered the marine market , launched RideNowFinance , a private label partnership with the largest powersports retailer in North America , and surpassed $5B in aggregate originations . Earlier this year, Octane completed its Series E funding round .

About Octane:

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We connect people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases–like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats and personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment–fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have more than 40 OEM partner brands and 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 500 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co .

Octane ® and Roadrunner Financial ® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

