Octane Partners With Camping World to Launch Good Sam Powered by Octane

Innovative Captive-as-a-Service Solution To Deliver a Unified Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience, is teaming up with Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), America's Recreation Dealer, to launch an innovative financing solution under the Good Sam Powered by Octane brand.

This Captive-as-a-Service agreement enables Camping World dealers to offer competitive rates and flexible terms to a full spectrum of customers under the Good Sam Powered by Octane brand. Together, Octane and Good Sam will expand origination volumes through Camping World's nearly 200 locations and digital buying experiences. Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial , Inc.®, will underwrite the loans, and Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will service the loans.

Additionally, Camping World dealerships will benefit from Octane's industry-leading loan origination platform and innovative technology to make the customer acquisition, sales, and closing process faster and easier. At the same time, customers will enjoy a seamless, digital RV financing experience.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Camping World and Good Sam, leaders in outdoor recreation, to transform the buying journey for RV enthusiasts with a fast, seamless financing experience," said Jon Vestal, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Recreational Lending at Octane. "We're also excited that our innovative Captive-as-a-Service offering, where we leverage our technology, risk expertise, and capital markets track record, is helping our partners achieve their goals."

"Camping World and Good Sam have been exceptional partners for us as we've grown our presence in the RV market," said Mike Bagull, Vice President, Sales. "We're committed to supporting the industry with full-spectrum financing and digital tools that make the financing process better for OEMs, dealerships, and consumers."

Through Octane's Captive-as-a-Service solution, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and dealership chains can enjoy the benefits of their own financing company without the lengthy, costly process of setting up a captive on their own from scratch. This solution enables partners to increase profitability, offer branded financing, and benefit from full customer life cycle marketing, while helping dealers to capitalize on financing opportunities and deliver a seamless, full-spectrum financing experience to their customers.

Each solution can be tailored to the specific needs and desired outcomes of the partner and can leverage Octane's extensive risk management and capital markets expertise and strong track record of performance. To date, Octane has issued more than $4.7 billion of asset-backed securities, including OCTL 2025-1 and OCTL 2025-RVM1 , and has cumulatively sold or secured commitments to sell $3.3 billion in loans through numerous whole loan sales and forward-flow agreements.

About Octane:

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. The company connects people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases—like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats, personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, Octane supports over 60 OEM partner brands and over 4,000 dealer partners, and has a team of over 600 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit Octane.co .

Octane ® and Roadrunner Financial ® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc. Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ® are registered trademarks of Octane Media, LLC.

