Octane Partners with CFMOTO to Provide Financing to Prime Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience for major recreational purchases, and CFMOTO , a world-class powersports manufacturer, announced a new agreement to provide promotional financing for prime customers in the United States.

Effective immediately, prime and non-prime consumers can qualify for financing for CFMOTO's full line of ATVs, side-by-sides, and motorcycles through Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial ®, Inc. At the same time, CFMOTO's network of over 600 dealers in the United States—more than a quarter of which have the award-winning soft-pull tool, Octane Prequal ®, on their websites—will benefit from Octane's fast and easy digital financing experience as well as competitive terms and flexible rates for its customers.

"We're excited to strengthen and expand our relationship with CFMOTO and bring our seamless, digital financing experience to even more of its customers," said Jon Vestal, SVP, Head of Powersports & OPE at Octane. "By offering full-spectrum financing and digital tools, we're giving CFMOTO dealers more ways to help people purchase a vehicle and connect with their passion."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Octane to offer enhanced financing options for our customers and dealers," said Jake Mirabel, Vice President Sales at CFMOTO. "Octane's innovative digital tools and full-spectrum financing make it easier than ever for our customers to access the vehicles they love, while empowering our dealers with competitive terms and streamlined processes. Together, we're driving growth and delivering an exceptional buying experience."

Since 2016, Octane has partnered with CFMOTO to offer financing solutions for credit-worthy customers just outside of the traditional "prime" range through Roadrunner Financial ®, Inc.

About Octane:

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We connect people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases–like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats and personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment–fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have more than 40 OEM partner brands and 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 500 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co .

