Octane Completes $284 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Drive Continued Momentum

More Than $4.5 Billion of Asset-Backed Securities Issued to Date

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience, announced that it has closed a $284 million securitization ("OCTL 2025-1") collateralized by its fixed-rate installment powersports loans issued through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial ®, Inc. This transaction is Octane's 15th since launching the program in December 2019.

OCTL 2025-1 issued six classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, which Standard & Poor's (S&P)* and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)** rated as A-1+/K1+, AAA/AAA, AA/AA+, A/A+, BBB/BBB+, and BB/BB+, respectively, in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Truist Securities acted as lead manager and structuring agent, with ATLAS SP Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Mizuho serving as joint bookrunners. Through the transaction, Octane continued to broaden its investor base while maintaining strong participation from existing institutional partners, reinforcing its position as a trusted, repeat issuer in the ABS market.

"Closing our fifteenth securitization represents another key milestone in the growth of Octane's Capital Markets platform," said Nicholas Makarov, SVP and Head of Capital Markets at Octane. "We're grateful for the continued trust and support of our investors, whose participation underscores confidence in our asset performance and disciplined execution. The strength of our securitization platform, paired with our forward flow execution, positions us with the flexibility to continue scaling the business while sustaining strong credit performance."

This announcement comes during a period of significant diversification and expansion across Octane's Capital Markets program. Octane closed three forward-flow transactions and two whole loan sales in 2025 alone, and has cumulatively sold or secured commitments to sell $3.3 billion in loans since December 2023. To date, the Company has completed more than $4.5 billion of asset-backed securitizations, including OCTL 2024-RVM1 , the first securitization backed wholly by RV and Marine collateral in two decades. The transaction was named the ABS Deal of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2025. Octane also recently surpassed $7 billion in aggregate originations , reflecting the continued expansion of its lending platform and capital-markets capabilities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

*The full analysis for S&P's ratings, including any updates, which you should review and understand, is available on spglobal.com and can be accessed here .

**KBRA's ratings are subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth in the related report and KBRA's website, which you should review and understand, and can be accessed here .

About Octane:

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We connect people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases–like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats, personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment–fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, Octane supports over 60 OEM partner brands and over 4,000 dealer partners, and has a team of 600 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co .

Octane ® and Roadrunner Financial ® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc. Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ® are registered trademarks of Octane Media, LLC.

Media Relations:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Octane