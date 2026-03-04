Octane Surpasses $2 Billion in Originations in Record Year

Launched Innovative Captive-as-a-Service Offering, Expanded Capital Markets Program, and Signed Strategic Partnerships

In 2025, Octane grew loan originations to a record $2.1 billion, a 29% increase year-over-year, surpassed $7.6 billion in all-time originations, and doubled RV originations for the second consecutive year





Launched ten partnerships with powersports OEMs, announced two partnerships with major RV and powersports dealership chains, and signed a partnership with a top national bank to drive growth in the Outdoor Power Equipment market





Closed $100 million Series F funding round, fueling market and product expansion through novel Captive-as-a-Service offering for OEMs and dealership chains





Continued to diversify and grow its capital markets program through the sale of nearly $2 billion of loans and the issuance of over $500 million of notes through two asset-backed securitizations





Earned multiple industry awards, made key personnel appointments, and opened a new Dallas office

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, announced its 2025 milestones as it continues to innovate new products and transform the buying experience. The company achieved record originations, launched its Captive-as-a-Service offering, continued to diversify and grow its capital markets program, and signed key partnerships with industry leaders.

Today, we announce our key milestones from 2025. Thank you to our team, investors, and partners for helping us achieve another record-breaking year!

Substantial Growth in Powersports and Recreational Vehicle (RV) Business and New Strategic Partnerships

Octane grew originations through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial , Inc., by 29% year-over-year, achieving a record-breaking $2.1 billion in annual originations and surpassing $7.6 billion in aggregate originations. The company strengthened its extensive network of powersports dealers and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners by signing ten new OEM partners, expanding an existing partnership with a major OEM , and launching a new partnership with a leading powersports dealer group .

Octane also significantly grew its RV business. For the second year in a row, the company more than doubled RV originations year-over-year. Notably, Octane announced a partnership with the leading RV dealership chain to support its more than 200 locations in the U.S., strengthening the company's presence in the recreational market.

The company also positioned itself for growth in 2026 by signing a partnership with a top national bank to rapidly deepen its penetration in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market.

New Equity Capital Fuels Product and Market Expansion

Octane raised $100 million from new and returning investors in its Series F funding round at a $1.3 billion valuation . This capital enables Octane to deepen penetration in existing markets, fuel its expansion into new markets, and support the launch of new product offerings. The company also used these funds to provide liquidity to current and former employees.

Octane expanded its product offering with the launch of its novel Captive-as-a-Service solution for OEMs and dealership chains. Through this product, partners can enjoy the benefits of having their own financing company without the lengthy, costly process of setting up a captive from scratch. Captive-as-a-Service enables partners to increase profitability on each sale through life-cycle marketing and participation in the economics of the loan, all while delivering a fast, easy financing experience to their customers. Octane provides a seamless, digital platform, lead generation tools, underwriting, loan processing, loan servicing, marketing and design, and capital markets execution, all under a brand name of the partner's choice.

Strong Capital Markets Performance with $1.9 Billion of Loans Sold

Octane continued to scale and diversify its capital markets program, expanding its investor base and execution channels. In 2025, Octane sold $1.9 billion of loans—representing 91% of 2025 originations—through forward-flow transactions and whole-loan sales . Since December 2023, Octane has secured commitments for the purchase of over $3.3 billion in loans.

At the same time, Octane continued to show leadership in the asset-backed securitization (ABS) market through OCTL 2025-1 and OCTL 2025-RVM1 , its second securitization collateralized wholly by RV and marine collateral. Its first, OCTL 2024-RVM1 , was named as the ABS Deal of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2025. Since beginning its ABS program in 2019, Octane has issued over $4.7 billion of asset-backed securities through 16 transactions.

Octane delivered strong financial results in 2025, achieving nearly $400M in total revenue. The company grew adjusted EBITDA by 23% year-over-year to $80 million and marked its third consecutive year of GAAP net income profitability.*

Key Leadership Appointments, Continued Recognition, and New Dallas Office

In 2025, Octane made key leadership appointments, naming Sean Fernandez-Ledon as its first Chief Legal Officer and Jon Vestal and Kartik Kothari as its first Executive Vice Presidents. The company continued to be recognized for excellence, receiving 15 awards for its innovation, culture, and leadership, including the FICO Decision Award in Customer Onboarding and Management, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row, and BuiltIn's list of Best Places to Work in Dallas for the third year in a row. In October, the company opened a new Dallas office , where half of Octane's more than 600 employees are based.

"I'm extremely proud of our accomplishments in 2025, and I look forward to using this momentum as a springboard for continued growth and success in 2026 and beyond," said Jason Guss, Octane's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our achievements wouldn't have been possible without the hard work and innovation of our team, and the continued support of our investors and partners. We look forward to continuing to unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers for years to come."

Octane collaborates with 50 OEMs, has over 4,000 active merchant partners, and serves seven secured lending markets.

*Financial performance based on 2025 unaudited company financial statements.

