Octave to Host Investor Day in New York on March 26
News provided byHexagon
Mar 16, 2026, 03:34 ET
STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon today announced that Octave, as discussed on the company's most recent earnings call, will host an Investor Day on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The event marks a significant milestone as Octave prepares to become an independent, publicly traded company following its planned separation from Hexagon.
Octave's Investor Day will provide a detailed overview of the company's strategic priorities, financial profile, and growth opportunities. Leadership will present the company's vision as a standalone organization and discuss how the planned spin-off positions Octave to drive long-term shareholder value.
The Investor Day will be held in New York City and will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on Octave's investor relations website.
Agenda Highlights
- Company Overview - Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer
- Product Strategy - Jay Allardyce, Chief Product Officer
- Go-to-Market Strategy - Tamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer
- Business Model & Financial Detail - Ben Maslen, Chief Financial Officer
- Live Q&A with all presenters
To attend in person, please contact [email protected].
The event will be broadcast via live video webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register at: https://octave-investor-day-march-2026.open-exchange.net/registration.
A link to Octave's public Form 10 filing is available at https://www.octave.com/investors.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Octave:
Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, Octave +1 401 749 - 0278, [email protected]
Hexagon:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]
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https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/octave-to-host-investor-day-in-new-york-on-march-26,c4321470
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Octave to Host Investor Day in New York on March 26
SOURCE Hexagon
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