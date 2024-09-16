Octillion Power Systems to Showcase Latest Battery Technology at IAA Transportation Show in Hannover, Germany

Full suite of state-of-the-art packs for a broad range of electric vehicles and machinery.



Purpose-built, custom battery packs that enable superior electric vehicles for precise client needs.



Mass-volume production and rapid design-to-suit cycle for maximum value and speed-to-market.

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octillion Power Systems ("Octillion"), a global- leading supplier of advanced high-density lithium-ion battery packs for a range of electric vehicles—notably, passenger cars, trucks, buses, off-highway transportation, and marine—announced the pending release of its line of state-of-the art battery systems for the European market at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany.

Octillion Power Systems set to debut its latest battery system offering for electric vehicles of all types at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, September 17-22.

With over 800k of annual unit capacity across seven manufacturing facilities in India, China, and an eighth factory starting production in Reno, Nevada U.S.A in 1H 2025—Octillion is one of the world's largest known manufacturers of lithium-ion battery systems for Tier-1 OEMs and volume clients.

"Octillion separates itself from other battery pack manufacturers in fundamental deep moat ways by ensuring unparalleled finished products that engender full confidence for both the vendor and end-customer alike," commented Paul Beach, global co-president at Octillion.

Notably, as of April 2024, Octillion has provided over 1.5 million battery systems for passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in China, or approximately 5 percent of China's passenger EV battery system market in 2023. Additionally, Octillion is the leading manufacturer of high voltage medium and heavy-duty packs for buses in the rapidly growing Indian market.

At IAA Transportation 2024, Octillion will further its strategic inroads into the European electric transportation market, across both served and underserved end markets, with its innovative line of purpose-built battery packs. Octillion's lithium-ion based systems form the core offering of a deep product line of modular, semi-custom, and fully-custom packs that enable clients to make the exact vehicle they want—rather than vehicles dictated by inherent limitations to the battery system, battery cell, vehicle architecture, or any variety of the three.

Continued Mr. Beach, "Octillion prides itself in delivering exceptional value to our customers via the unique combination of a robust cell supply chain with leading and specialty vendors, deeply established mass-scale production that combines automation, robotics, and touch labor, proprietary safety and performance technologies of the highest industry standards, and of course, Octillion's rapid design-to-suit journey that can take a customer from concept to full-scale production, in most cases, in under one calendar year."

With over 1,000 active and considered patents, and over 300 unique pack designs completed across diverse end markets, Octillion's latest product offerings will be on-display in Hannover at IAA Transportation September 17-22, showcases field-proven and client validated safety and quality innovations, along with performance attributes that range from 12V field-portable all the way to heavy-duty 750V offerings, configurable in-series or in-parallel, for the most demanding use-case scenarios and operating environments.

Octillion battery packs meet the highest industry, end market standards and certifications. At all phases of custom battery system development, all the way to long-term product deployment in the field, clients gain access to Octillion's unparalleled white glove customer-first service, regardless of geographic region.

To learn more, visit octillion.us

About Octillion

Octillion is a California-based Tier 1 supplier of innovative high-density lithium-ion battery systems and related technology focused on the electrification of major industries such as: Automotive, Off-Highway, Construction, Agriculture, Marine, and ESS. With seven manufacturing facilities worldwide, in the U.S., India, and China, Octillion has delivered more than 1.5 million EV battery systems to clients, which have driven over 4.5 billion kilometers on roadways. Octillion's clients gain a turnkey solution from initial custom battery system design, with extensive thermal modeling and fully integrated battery management systems, all the way through to high-volume, standardized manufacturing, with exceptional white glove service. Learn more at octillion.us

