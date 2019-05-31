Octo Telematics partners with SAS to enhance analytical capabilities across its insurance IoT platform

CARY, N.C., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the global leader in analytics, and Octo Telematics, the global leader in insurance IoT, have entered into a global partnership agreement to enable property and casualty insurance carriers to gain deeper business insights through the power of IoT.

The insurance industry is under intense pressure to improve their books of business and remain relevant in a burgeoning field of tech-driven competition. The billions of sensors connected to insurable things – people, vehicles, homes – provides the industry with the opportunity to completely transform their business with personalized insurance offerings and higher customer retention through engagement. Octo Telematics provides an IoT platform purpose-built for insurance that enables insurers to better price risk, manage claims and engage customers.

Insurers will be able to analyze their full set of driving and crash data alongside their traditional data directly in Octo's platform using SAS® tools. The combined analytics capabilities of SAS and Octo will provide insurers with prebuilt scores, interactive dashboards and smart visualizations as well as a suite of powerful SAS enterprise-level tools with which to build their own.

"SAS shares our vision for the transformative power of insurance IoT and best-in-class analytics," said Gianfranco Giannella, Chief Operating Officer at Octo Telematics. "Together, we are able to analyze huge data volumes and generate actionable insight at speed for insurers and customers."

"Octo is a pioneer in insurance telematics, and their insurance platform is a great example of how applied analytics combined with IoT can make insurance more profitable and personalized," said Jason Mann, Vice President of IoT at SAS.

SAS' analytics suite, deeply integrated into Octo's insurance IoT platform, will support the complete data life cycle – from data ingestion, normalization and validation to analysis to model deployment – and will reveal meaningful insights from IoT data regardless of its quantity, type or speed. Having both traditional and telematics data in a single platform enables insurers to make better decisions and act quickly using the real-time insights that arise from data visualization, machine learning and streaming analytics.

To learn more about SAS' approach to IoT analytics, with embedded AI capabilities, download the free product brief SAS Analytics for IoT.

About Octo Telematics

Octo is the number 1 global provider of telematics and data analytics solutions for the auto insurance industry. Founded in 2002, Octo is one of the pioneers of the insurance telematics industry. Today, Octo is the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world, transforming auto insurance through behavioral, contextual and driving analytics for more than 100 insurance partners.

Octo has more than 5.6 million connected users and the largest global database of telematics data, with over 228 billion miles of driving data collected and 456,000 crashes and insurance events analysed (as of Dec. 31, 2018). Octo applies proprietary algorithms to this market-leading database to deliver powerful new insights into driver risk, informing solutions that benefit both auto insurance companies and policyholders.

The company is headquartered in Rome, with offices in Boston, London, Stuttgart, Madrid, and Sao Paulo.

http://www.octotelematics.com/

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

