October 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Conclude, Innovation Drives New Trends in Global Trade, Multiple Shows Combine to Boost Global Trade Development

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The October 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows at AsiaWorld-Expo have concluded recently. The three-phase show program, spanning multiple sectors including Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, Smart Home, Lifestyle, Sports & Outdoor, and Baby & Children, attracted nearly 5,000 premium Asian suppliers and showcased over 500,000 innovative products, setting a new record for exhibitor participation. The show recorded more than 120,000 attendees, with a marked increase in the presence of professional buyers from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Since their inception, the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows have become an important trade sourcing platform in Asia, leveraging the advantages of industry-specific exhibitions. This edition showcased the latest technological achievements and product innovations through diverse activities and professional networking sessions. It integrated unique digital services with physical exhibitions to offer a comprehensive O2O (Online-to-Offline) experience for exhibitors and buyers.

Before the event, marketing efforts highlighted show features and popular products to attract buyer interest. During the event, opportunities for face-to-face communication and business negotiations were created. After the event, online displays continue to allow buyers to review and discuss products on show. These initiatives enhance the overall experience for exhibitors and buyers alike, promote business transactions, and have received positive feedback, reinforcing the leading position of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows in the industry.

The shows were conducted in three phases, each with distinct themes and rich content. The first phase focused on consumer electronics and electronic components, themed around 'Innovation, eSports Thrills, AI Integration, and Sustainability.' It covered esports and gaming hardware peripherals, computer peripherals, automotive electronics, outdoor electronics, audio-visual and commercial electronics, electronic components, semi-finished batteries and power supply equipment, connectors and product application solutions, and upstream semiconductor products. The second phase, centered on 'Innovation, AI+, Sustainability, and Companionship,' combined four professional trade shows: Mobile Electronics; Smart Home, Security & Appliances; Lifestyle and Home & Kitchen, covering smart home appliances, pet supplies, wearable electronics and more.

The third show phase, featuring the Sports & Outdoor and Baby & Children's Products shows, presented a comprehensive range of merchandise, including equipment for camping, fitness, water sports and outdoor activities, sportswear and accessories, as well as products and services for maternity and childcare needs.

Exhibition Highlights: eSports, Smart Electronics, Pet Products, and Tech Fitness Lead New Trends

During Phase 1, the Gaming and eSports Hall became a focal point, featuring numerous IP-licensed products that demonstrated the new trend of integrating esports peripherals with IPs. The licensed merchandise for Black Myth: Wukong drew particular attention. The show also featured eSports themed rooms and interactive experience zones, inviting China's top esports teams and professional cosplayers, while founders of esports associations and teams shared industry trends.

In Phase 2, the debut of the Paws Boutique in the Lifestyle show became a new highlight. Various smart pet products were showcased, with the canine models proving a popular attraction. The debut of numerous smart pet products highlighted the new development trends in the pet industry during the smart era. Meanwhile, the smart wearables sector triggered another sourcing wave, demonstrating the deep integration of technology and lifestyle. Smart watches and smart rings gained market attention with their advanced functions and fashionable designs. HTC's return to the show with VIVE Focus Vision generated widespread interest with its high-performance XR experience.

In Phase 3, the latest AR fitness equipment, which won a 2023 Red Dot Award, integrated digital technology, artificial intelligence, gym training, strength training, and smart home fitness functions, providing buyers with an immersive fitness experience. The 'Sports Carnival' activities onsite included pickleball, with HKPickle.Union and professional coaches leading training, alongside professional yoga instructors from high-end gym PURE Fitness providing on-site guidance.

Global Sources Innovation Awards

During the shows, Global Sources held its Innovation Awards ceremony to recognize electronic products demonstrating excellence in design, innovation, and quality, promoting technological advancement and market development. These inaugural awards received over 400 nominations, demonstrating exhibitors' commitment to innovation and showcasing their industry leadership and innovative capabilities. The awards covered multiple categories, including consumer electronics, smart wearables, esports equipment, and smart home security, with 40 exhibitors ultimately receiving awards.

The awards featured a distinguished panel of judges from various sectors, including the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association, GS1 Hong Kong, and Hong Kong technology media. Their expertise and experience provided authoritative evaluation standards. Award-winning companies not only received high recognition from the industry but also gained opportunities to further enhance their brand image and market competitiveness through the Global Sources platform.

International Exhibitors

The show's international character was prominent, attracting enthusiastic participation from companies based in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, India, and other countries, bringing diverse products across the electronic technology, home living, pet accessories, outdoor fitness, and baby products sectors. Participating companies not only showcased their countries' latest technological achievements and innovative products but also actively sought international cooperation and exchange opportunities.

Exhibitor Feedback

With the conclusion of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, exhibitors have universally given high praise to the event. The shows once again demonstrated their vital role as a bridge in international trade and reflected the positive outlook of exhibitors for future business development.

Zhang Huan, Chairman of Shenzhen Limcent Technology(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, said that the company has been operating its brand for over 20 years, and this year marks their fifth participation in the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows. He stated that the exhibition attracted a substantial crowd, and as a high-quality platform, Global Sources significantly enhanced the company's customer conversion rate and attracted merchants from around the globe, leading to numerous actual transactions. Zhang Huan also mentioned that the company is actively expanding into the online market, and Global Sources has provided a global perspective, aiding in international market expansion, for which he expressed gratitude.

Synergy Innovations Group Limited, a company with 18 years of experience in the GPS watch industry, achieved remarkable results at the latest Global Sources Hong Kong shows. Sales Manager Alice Luo said that the company frequently participates in Global Sources shows, and this time was particularly successful, signing orders with both new and old customers. She said that previous customers continue to cooperate due to their trust in the Global Sources brand, while new customers, who discover the company through the app and the exhibition, highly appreciate the company's products and services. Luo emphasized the importance of a long-term partnership with Global Sources.

Dennis Liu, General Manager of Shenzhen HIPPO Digital Co., Ltd, which specializes in wireless microphones, stated that through Global Sources' exhibitions, the company has established cooperative relationships with over 50 brands in the past three years. He emphasized that the company's continuing participation is because the Global Sources platform is the best channel for expanding overseas markets, and the O2O model of Global Sources is very supportive, with a reasonable booth layout and high-quality buyers.

Representatives from Guangzhou Kingslong Bag & Case Co., Ltd, which focuses on the production of laptop backpacks, stated that the company has consecutively participated in several editions of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, with significant results. In the European, American, and Middle Eastern markets, through these exhibitions, the company has not only gained many business opportunities but also established numerous partnerships, thereby winning widespread recognition for its products in the international market.

Buyer Feedback

Buyers expressed high satisfaction. They regarded the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows as an excellent sourcing platform, offering a wide variety of quality-assured products. The professional organization and diverse range of activities significantly enhanced the exhibition experience and efficiency.

Professional buyer Ziad Yaacoub, who does business in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Japan, has been attending Global Sources Hong Kong Shows for 20 years. He stated that the show provides valuable opportunities to interact with different manufacturers, and to learn about new designs and product features. This helps him to improve his products, while also serving as an important window through which to observe industry trends.

Shamsi, a professional buyer from Dubai, stated that Dubai's market has an extremely high demand for new products. The extensive new product information provided at Global Sources Hong Kong Shows is crucial for them in identifying suitable suppliers and products.

American buyer Mike Reno, who focuses on developing and importing customized electronic products, explained that his preference for attending this exhibition is due to several factors: the higher quality of participating factories, the more logical layout of the exhibition, wider aisles, and the more convenient communication and visitor experience.

Indonesian buyer Hendry stated: "We primarily focus on computer accessories and gaming products. I have been attending the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows for several consecutive years because it's my preferred platform for sourcing electronic products – it's both helpful and convenient."

Paulo, a buyer in electronic components sales, said: "Here we can find new suppliers and it's a good opportunity to meet suppliers and to make a better relationship with them."

Timothy Callens, a buyer focusing on gaming peripherals, keyboards, mice and headsets, also shared his experience: " I come every year, I mean both of the shows every year. So, it's just a norm for me by now. Having them all together in one spot, easy to search. It's better to get face to face with the suppliers."

These positive feedback demonstrate that the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows met the needs of buyers, facilitated efficient cooperation between suppliers and buyers, and promoted the prosperity of global trade. By providing a high-quality exchange platform, the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows strengthen industry connections and contribute to innovation and progress in global trade.

Outlook for the Future

John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, stated that the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will continue to play a vital role in global trade, by actively partnering with more high-quality enterprises. They aim to vigorously promote innovation and development across various industries through establishing long-term, stable partnerships. The shows serve as an excellent platform for suppliers to showcase innovative products while providing buyers with timely updates on market trends and sourcing options, building a bridge for communication and cooperation between buyers and sellers, helping both parties discover more business opportunities in global trade.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, magazines and events. Global Sources' unique online-to-offline (O2O) services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.

