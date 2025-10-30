October 2025 Gaps Progress Report Released by ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support the safe, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructure across the nation, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) released today the October 2025 Gaps Progress Report. This vital document reflects efforts by standards developing organizations (SDOs) and other stakeholders to address the gaps identified in the Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale, published in 2023 by the ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP). The progress report provides updates on standards, research, and conformity assessment activities against 31 previously identified gaps. It also captures suggested modifications to existing gaps, such as prioritization and scoping, and identifies 21 additional gaps to be considered for future roadmaps.

The June 2023 roadmap identified 37 standardization gaps and corresponding recommendations across the areas of vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, grid integration, and cybersecurity. Of the 37 gaps, 14 were identified as high priority, 20 as medium priority, and three as low priority. In 23 cases, additional pre-standardization research and development activities were identified as needed. Representatives from 130 public- and private-sector organizations supported the roadmap's development, including U.S. federal government agencies and national laboratories, SDOs, industry, academia, and others.

The gaps report is not a consensus document, but rather is intended to serve as a "living document" that will be maintained and periodically re-published as standards development work continues or until the EVSP undertakes a next version of its roadmap.

The ANSI EVSP is a cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of EVs and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement. It does not itself develop standards.

The next gaps progress report is expected to be issued in spring 2026. To receive future updates, suggest edits to the report, or to get involved in EVSP activities, email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.ansi.org/evsp.

