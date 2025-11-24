Five Years of Progress: ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative Releases Final Gaps Progress Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has released the November 2025 Gaps Progress Report from the ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative (UASSC)—the culmination of a multi-year effort documenting critical standardization advances that support the safe integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system.

November 2025 Gaps Progress Report

This final progress report highlights how standards developing organizations (SDOs) have addressed 20 priority gaps—from airworthiness certification to operational requirements—originally identified among 71 standardization needs in the UASSC's 2020 Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The report provides essential insights into both the achievements and remaining opportunities as the UAS industry continues its rapid transformation.

The report was compiled by ANSI staff based on inputs from SDOs, subject matter experts, and independent research. It lists newly published standards and new standards projects, alongside suggestions for future roadmap modifications.

While this edition will be the final Gaps Progress Report, the UASSC expects to renew efforts in the coming years to support future standards coordination and information-sharing opportunities.

The UASSC was formed in 2017 to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and related conformance programs needed to facilitate the safe integration of UAS into the national airspace system of the United States. More than 400 individuals from 250 public- and private-sector organizations supported the standardization roadmap, including representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other U.S. federal government agencies, SDOs, industry, and academia.

ANSI's facilitation of the UASSC is supported in part by contributions from the FAA. For more information, visit www.ansi.org/uassc.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

