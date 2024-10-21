October 23: Neptune Software to Host Clean Core Webinar

Webinar Will Help Audiences Modernize Legacy Systems and Keep Their Cores Clean

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading low-code, SAP-centric app development platform vendor Neptune Software is set to host a webinar on clean core on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 a.m. CST. The webinar, " The Hidden Cost of Legacy Systems: Clean Your Core and Future-Proof SAP Upgrades ," will target business users, executives, and technical stakeholders and will guide attendees through what it takes to clean up their cores and future-proof their SAP systems.

SAP's 'Clean Core' initiative aims to deliver efficient, forward-thinking systems by eliminating customizations directly in the core. A clean core is defined as an SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution that is up-to-date, documented, unmodified, consistent, and efficient, and has custom extensions decoupled from SAP source code. The webinar will be hosted by Martin Fischer, Head of Product at Neptune Software. Fischer is an ABAP developer and architect by education and has been working in the SAP Ecosystem since 2001.

"As part of this webinar, I'm looking forward to alleviating the constant headaches associated with SAP upgrades," said Martin Fischer, Head of Product at Neptune Software. "Whether you're in leadership handling the strategy or an expert dealing with the tech, this session will guide you through the tools and tactics needed to clean up your core."

The webinar will unpack what "clean core" really means, whether it's a one-off project or an ongoing journey, and how Neptune can help audiences keep things running smoothly without compromising custom functionality. Learn more and register here .

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

Visit www.neptune-software.com .

