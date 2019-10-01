October at Dunkin' Brings Dressed Up Donuts and the Brand's First-ever Halloween Costume

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Dunkin' is where on-the-go guests and ghosts alike are guaranteed a sweet spell of seasonal spirit any time, all month long. With dressed-up donuts and drinks, a chance for fans to dress up as the ultimate symbol of running on Dunkin', and even a returning favorite beverage brewed up just for grown-ups, Dunkin' is delivering a frighteningly fun and wickedly wonderful Halloween for all.

All delights, no frights:

Once again, along comes the Spider Donut to Dunkin's menu in October. This popular Halloween donut creation is frosted with orange icing and topped with a scary good eight-legged donut creature, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white or orange icing for the eyes. Dunkin's lineup of classic donuts will be tricked out in the colors of the season as well, decorated with orange icing drizzles and seasonal sprinkles. For a special treat, all month long Dunkin' is offering any 10 MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats for just $2.

OREO® also sweetens Dunkin's Halloween celebration, with the return of OREO® Hot Chocolate. Featuring the rich and delicious flavors of cookies and crème, OREO® Hot Chocolate is available as part of Dunkin's selection of hot winter beverages, which also includes Original Hot Chocolate and Dunkaccino®.

Oh, the horror… all of Dunkin's Halloween treats are only available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Running through Halloween in Style

This October, Dunkin' is dressing up more than just donuts. Every year, hundreds of fans dress up as Dunkin' for Halloween, and for its first-ever official Halloween costume, the brand turned to a symbol of Dunkin' speed and energy: the "Dunkin' Runner" from the signature "America Runs on Dunkin'" logo. Debuting at New York Fashion Week in September, this stylish suit in Dunkin's iconic pink can't be bought, but for the chance to trick-or-treat with one of these limited-edition Dunkin' Runner costumes, fans should run to @Dunkin on Instagram tomorrow, October 2, for more details on how to win.*

Additionally, this October, the Dunkin' Runner is running throughout America and serving free Halloween donuts along the way. The Dunkin' Runner will personally run into several Dunkin' restaurants around the country over the course of the month, and at each location, 200 guests will be offered a free Halloween donut – no tricks, just treats. Donut lovers should check out the Dunkin' Behind the Beans blog and follow @Dunkin on Instagram to track the travels of the Dunkin' Runner and learn when and where they can enjoy a free donut from Dunkin'.

Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter Rises Again

Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery are toasting to the fall with the return of Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter. Combining the taste of Dunkin's Espresso Blend Coffee with Harpoon's famous craft beer, this balanced and smooth malty tasting brew offers robust and roasty notes and a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate. Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter is available beginning today throughout the fall, in both 12 oz. bottles and draft at select retail locations across the Eastern U.S.

Sprinkle Joy, Spread Smiles

Finally, this October, guests are invited to share the spirit of giving through the Sprinkle Joy program to benefit the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. Now through October 31, guests who visit a Dunkin' and Dunkin'/Baskin-Robbins multi-brand restaurant can donate $1 to provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness. As a special thank you, those who donate will be given an exclusive "Sprinkle Joy, Spread Smiles" sticker to affix to their cup or shirt and a coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts, which expires December 31, 2019. Participants can also write their name on a special sprinkle sticker which will be displayed on a donut poster in-store.

With the mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving kids when they need it most. In 2019, the Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $5 million and has granted over $20 million since its inception. To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit https://www.bringjoy.org or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JoyInChildhoodFoundation/ .

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

