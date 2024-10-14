OCTOBER HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: HARRIS AHEAD BY ONE POINT NATIONALLY BUT TRUMP LEADS WITH BATTLEGROUND STATE VOTERS

MAIL-IN VOTER BEHAVIOR EVENS OUT ACROSS PARTY ID, ONLY A 7-POINT GAP BETWEEN DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS (DOWN 12 POINTS FROM NOVEMBER 2020)

85% OF VOTERS SAY CBS SHOULD RELEASE FULL TRANSCRIPT OF HARRIS 60 MINUTES INTERVIEW

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the October Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The presidential horserace remains close at 49-48, with Harris leading and up 1 point from September. Trump, however, leads in battleground states among registered, likely, and early voters. The poll also covers public opinion on policy issues and foreign affairs. Download key results here.

"There is no definitive answer – it's about as close a race as you can possibly get, well within the confidence interval of any poll," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Harris has lost some momentum from when she was first nominated but is still driving strong messages around her personality and some of her economic measures, while Trump leads on immigration, crime, and foreign policy but has been less effective on economic messaging."

HORSERACE HAS HARRIS +1 BUT TRUMP LEADING IN BATTLEGROUND STATES

81% of registered voters say they will definitely vote in the election (Democrat: 85%; Republican: 84%; Independent: 72%).

Harris holds a 1.7-point lead among likely voters, but in battleground states, Trump has a 2-point lead among both likely and registered voters.

holds a 1.7-point lead among likely voters, but in battleground states, Trump has a 2-point lead among both likely and registered voters. There is a 10-point gender gap with female voters favoring Harris . The gap for Latino voters has widened from 7 points in September to 17 points ( Harris : 54%; Trump: 37%; Don't Know/Unsure: 9%).

. The gap for Latino voters has widened from 7 points in September to 17 points ( : 54%; Trump: 37%; Don't Know/Unsure: 9%). 50% of voters say they will vote on Election Day, 45% say they will vote early, and 5% do not plan to vote. Mail-in voting behavior is nearly even across party ID (Democrat: 49%; Republican: 42%; Independent: 44%), markedly different from that in November 2020 (Democrat: 54%; Republican: 35%; Independent: 45%).

(Democrat: 54%; Republican: 35%; Independent: 45%). Among those voting early, 51% voted for Harris and 43% voted for Trump (in battleground states, Trump: 48%; Harris : 47%).

and 43% voted for Trump (in battleground states, Trump: 48%; : 47%). 14% of voters say they are still weighing their choices, including 25% of Independents.

Democrats and Republicans remain neck-in-neck in the congressional election (Democrat: 51%; Republican: 49%).

CANDIDATE STRENGTHS ON THE ISSUES CONTINUE TO VARY WIDELY

Trump's perceived policy stances align more with those of the general public on issues like tougher law enforcement and opposition to open borders, the switch to electric vehicles, free healthcare for illegal immigrants, and men who have transitioned to women competing in women's sports.

63% of voters are against a national ban on abortion. Most believe Harris is against such a ban (73%, +1 from September) and Trump is for it (54%, -1).

is against such a ban (73%, +1 from September) and Trump is for it (54%, -1). Though many voters say Harris is to the left (53%) and Trump is to the right (50%) of them politically, 59% say they would rather vote for someone to the right of them.

is to the left (53%) and Trump is to the right (50%) of them politically, 59% say they would rather vote for someone to the right of them. Voters believe Trump would do a better job on specific foreign policy issues like the Ukraine / Russia war (+9), standing up to China (+13), and the Israel /Hamas war (+10) over Harris , and 70% believe he has experience in foreign affairs. But 51% of voters believe Harris is better equipped to be commander-in-chief over Trump.

CURRENT EVENTS HAVE MINOR EFFECTS ON CANDIDATE PERCEPTIONS

85% of voters say CBS should release the full transcript of Harris' 60 Minutes interview. More broadly, 51% of voters say recent Harris interviews have helped her, and 49% say they have hurt her (an 8-point gap among Independents, with more thinking they hurt her).

interview. More broadly, 51% of voters say recent interviews have helped her, and 49% say they have hurt her (an 8-point gap among Independents, with more thinking they hurt her). Harris holds leads over Trump on 10 out of 15 presidential characteristics including right temperament (+15), relates to the working class (+12), and honest (+10), while Trump is seen as more experienced (+10) and a fighter (+6).

holds leads over Trump on 10 out of 15 presidential characteristics including right temperament (+15), relates to the working class (+12), and honest (+10), while Trump is seen as more experienced (+10) and a fighter (+6). 58% of voters say they were satisfied with FEMA's response to recent hurricanes, and 67% of voters believe FEMA money should not have gone to housing illegal immigrants.

38% of voters say JD Vance won the vice-presidential debate, while 35% of voters say Tim Walz won.

won. 67% of voters believe billionaires mostly support Trump, while 33% of voters believe they support Harris .

APPROVAL RATINGS AND MOOD OF COUNTRY REMAIN UNCHANGED, WITH ECONOMY TOP-OF-MIND

Biden's approval rating sits at 42%, unchanged from the last three months, while 51% of voters approve of the job Trump did as President (-1 from September) and 49% approve of the job Harris is doing as Vice-President (+2).

is doing as Vice-President (+2). 51% of voters believe they will be better off economically under a new Trump administration, while 49% hold this belief for a Harris administration.

administration. Inflation and immigration remain the top two national issues for voters, with 46% of voters saying inflation is most important personally (Democrat: 39%, Republican: 52%; Independent: 47%).

61% of voters say the U.S. economy is on the wrong track, staying relatively consistent since the summer of 2022. 47% of voters say their personal financial situation is getting worse (rural: 57%; suburban: 48%; urban: 40%).

VOTERS SUPPORT ISRAEL'S STRIKES ON HEZBOLLAH AND RESPONSE TO IRAN, BELIEVING IRAN IS A SOURCE OF CONFLICT AND TERROR IN THE REGION

52% of voters say Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, with 54% of 18-24 y.o. and 46% of 25-34 y.o. voters saying they are unsure.

73% of voters say Iran is a regional sponsor of terror in the Middle East and blame Iran over Israel for escalating conflict, but 53% of 18-24 y.o. and 46% of 25-34 y.o. voters say Iran is not a regional sponsor of terror.

is a regional sponsor of terror in the and blame over for escalating conflict, but 53% of 18-24 y.o. and 46% of 25-34 y.o. voters say is not a regional sponsor of terror. 63% of voters believe Israel is justified in responding to the recent Iranian missile attack (18-24: 45%; 25-34: 50%; 65+: 77%).

is justified in responding to the recent Iranian missile attack (18-24: 45%; 25-34: 50%; 65+: 77%). 63% of voters say campus protests in the U.S. are mostly about saving lives in Gaza rather than supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

rather than supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. 65% of voters say authors who support Hamas and Hezbollah should not be given airtime on national TV.

The October Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on October 11-13, 2024, among 3,145 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. As part of the sample, 2,596 likely voters and 898 battleground state voters were also interviewed. Follow the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

