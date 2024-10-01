October is National Liver Awareness Month, Do You Know Your Liver Health?

Take a liver health quiz, try a new 30-day liver healthy meal plan, and participate in free educational and community events all month long!

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Liver Awareness Month, and the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is encouraging everyone to take a quick quiz to find out if they're at risk for liver disease, try a new 30-day liver healthy meal plan, and participate in free educational and community events held all month long.

"Taking care of your liver is essential to your life," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Many liver diseases can be reversed through a healthy lifestyle, diet and exercise. Don't wait until it's too late, find out if you're at risk and take the necessary steps to take charge of your liver health."

About 80-100 million Americans are affected by some form of fatty liver disease (now called steatotic liver disease). In fact, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)* is present in up to 75% of overweight people and in more than 90% of people with severe obesity. Through a simple liver health quiz, available in English at thinkliverthinklife.org/quiz and in Spanish at thinkliverthinklife.org/prueba anyone can find out if they're at risk and learn what to do next. More than 93% of those who took the liver health quiz found out they were at risk! Learn more at thinkliverthinklife.org

Through a new 30-day liver healthy meal plan, anyone can learn what to eat to help take care of their liver. The recipes are easy to make, simple to understand, and do not require complex ingredients. Get started today with liver healthy breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks available at liverfoundation.org/recipes. Or download your 30-day meal plan here.

ALF also offers free education for healthcare professionals and liver health screening events.

October 1 st from 12PM to 1PM ET , healthcare providers can participate in NAFLD Staging & Treatment: Effectively Treat & Manage Each Stage of the Condition. The program brings treatment and prevention best practices for NAFLD to non-liver experts. Register at liverfoundation.org/projectecho.

from , healthcare providers can participate in NAFLD Staging & Treatment: Effectively Treat & Manage Each Stage of the Condition. The program brings treatment and prevention best practices for NAFLD to non-liver experts. Register at liverfoundation.org/projectecho. October 8 th to 10th, anyone attending the Pri-Med Midwest conference in Rosemont, IL can get screened for liver disease through our Think Liver Think Life® community event. Look for ALF at booth #513 and get a free liver scan.

For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

*The nomenclature for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has recently changed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been renamed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Fatty liver disease is now called steatotic liver disease. Alcohol associated fatty liver disease is now called metabolic alcohol associated liver disease (metALD).

