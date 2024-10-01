October is National Liver Awareness Month, Do You Know Your Liver Health?

Take a liver health quiz, try a new 30-day liver healthy meal plan, and participate in free educational and community events all month long!

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Liver Awareness Month, and the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is encouraging everyone to take a quick quiz to find out if they're at risk for liver disease, try a new 30-day liver healthy meal plan, and participate in free educational and community events held all month long.

"Taking care of your liver is essential to your life," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Many liver diseases can be reversed through a healthy lifestyle, diet and exercise. Don't wait until it's too late, find out if you're at risk and take the necessary steps to take charge of your liver health."

ALF also offers free education for healthcare professionals and liver health screening events.

American Liver Foundation gratefully acknowledges our Think Liver Think Life® Premier Sponsor, Astra Zeneca, for their continued leadership and support in helping us reach those most in need in underserved communities. Additional sponsorship for the Think Liver Think Life campaign is included on our website, thinkliverthinklife.org. Support for the 30-day liver healthy meal plan was generously provided by Merck, Mid-America Transplant and My Fitness Pal.

For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

*The nomenclature for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has recently changed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been renamed to metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Fatty liver disease is now called steatotic liver disease. Alcohol associated fatty liver disease is now called metabolic alcohol associated liver disease (metALD).

Contact: Julie Kimbrough                                                                                                                                
[email protected]                                                                                                                   
Direct dial: 646-737-9409                                                                                                                                  

SOURCE American Liver Foundation

