October LightBox CRE Activity Index Retracts Slightly After Strong September

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox, a leading provider of commercial real estate (CRE) information and technology, released its Monthly CRE Activity Index for October, revealing a slight decrease in market activity after a strong September.

LightBox CRE Activity Index Retracts Slightly After Strong September

This aggregate measure of activity in commercial property listings, environmental due diligence, and appraisals collectively tracks shifts in the velocity of key functions that support CRE transactions, and therefore provides a useful leading indicator of deal activity. After a bullish 8.3-point rise in September, the Index ticked down 2.3 points in October to 95.9 but landed well above 79.7 one year ago.

The average daily volume of environmental due diligence activity behind the Index rose by 5% in what could signal the first round of underwriting on deals expected to close by the end of the year. Lenders' appraisal activity month over month was stable, and property listings declined 5% after the strong 18% uptick over August, a sign of an expanding universe of available properties.

October's slight dip aligns with historical trends, where the Index often softens after a strong August-to-September rebound. The uncertainty leading up to the November election and the higher 10-year Treasury rate both contributed to a cautious, "wait-and-see" sentiment on the part of investors.

"Our Index performance this month reflects both typical seasonal adjustments and broader market dynamics as stakeholders balance opportunities with election-related uncertainties," said Manus Clancy, LightBox head of Data Strategy. "Investor confidence remains strong, but caution is prevailing as they anticipate both economic and political shifts in Q4."

Despite the slight October dip, the CRE Activity Index heads into the final months of the year at a still-high 95.9 reading. Last year, November and December activity was lackluster as the market remained frozen at elevated interest rates with little relief in sight, ending 2023 at the Index's four-year low of 48.2. With the November election in the rearview mirror, there can now be clarity emerging on several policy issues affecting CRE finance, including taxes, housing, climate change, and bank regulations, at a critical point in the market's recovery.

After a slow start to 2024, some investors are actively shopping for opportunities while others are waiting until later in the rate cutting cycle. September laid the foundation for October's strong deal volume, which will contribute to a continued stabilization in property pricing that will add momentum to Q4 activity.

"These signs of traction starting to build could contribute to a strong finish to 2024 as the market establishes a new normal that will eventually stabilize at levels closer to 2019 levels. Overall, the market is showing a growing intention to transact, and CRE professionals, are exhibiting more optimism than they've shown in several years, " Clancy said.

Read the full report

About LightBox

At LightBox, we are at the forefront of delivering advanced and precise solutions for commercial real estate intelligence. Our dedication to innovation propels real estate professionals forward by providing them with the essential tools required to navigate complex decisions, minimize risk, and boost productivity across the spectrum of real estate operations. LightBox is renowned for its commitment to promoting excellence and fostering connections in the industry, serving an extensive clientele of over 30,000 customers. Our diverse client base spans commercial and government sectors, including but not limited to brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, technologists, environmental advisors, appraisers, and other businesses that depend on geospatial information. To discover more about how LightBox can illuminate the path to informed real estate solutions, visit us at: www.LightBoxRE.com

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE LightBoxRE