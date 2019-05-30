Oculeus' Breakthrough Approach for Protecting Against PBX Hacking and Toll Fraud is Featured in New Analyst Report on Telecoms Fraud

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, today announced that the company and its approach for protecting against PBX hacking and toll fraud has been featured in a new analyst report on telecoms fraud recently published by Technology Research Institute (TRI), a market research firm that has been following the telecoms industry since 1994.

In its analyst report titled Telecoms Fraud & Business Assurance Solutions, Services & Strategies 2019, TRI estimates that PBX fraud and specifically the injection of fraudulent telecoms traffic through PBX systems causes approximately $8 billion a year in financial damage to enterprises alone.

In this report, TRI highlights that Oculeus' recently released Oculeus-Protect® offering is a "major milestone in the fraud fight" and describes it as the "first commercially available cloud-based fraud protection service for stopping fraud at enterprise PBXs". The report also explains that Oculeus-Protect is far more versatile than alternative approaches because it can block fraudulent calls even before they are connected and it requires zero administration to operate.

Oculeus-Protect is a real-time, Cloud-based telecoms fraud protection service that directly protects enterprise PBX systems and voice telephony networks from the risks of hacking and toll fraud. The service provides an intelligent and automated framework to efficiently prevent false charges resulting from unauthorized usage of enterprise telecommunication channels. The technology behind the service is based on anomaly detection and blocks any suspicious traffic that is confirmed to be fraudulent within milliseconds.

"In TRI's opinion, Oculeus-Protect delivers a breakthrough that could have a lasting impact on curtailing PBX fraud across the board," said Dan Baker, Research Director at TRI. "Oculeus is also working with telcos to sell Oculeus-Protect as a telecoms fraud protection service to their enterprise customers, which means fraud protection can now be a revenue generator for the telco."

"The existing telecoms fraud protection efforts of most telcos do not cover PBX hacking and toll fraud since PBX equipment is generally installed in the enterprise's premises or cloud environment, which is well beyond the control of the telco," explained Arnd Baranowski, CEO at Oculeus. "Our Oculeus-Protect service creates a win-win situation for both telcos and their enterprise customers in that telcos can better serve their enterprise customers and even generate additional revenue from a unique PBX protection service, while enterprises can significantly reduce their exposure to the financial damage of telecoms fraud."

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and SMS services. Oculeus' systems portfolio includes the company's flagship Captura solution, a wholesale, routing, operations and billing system for managing a service provider's interconnect business for voice and SMS. Oculeus also offers complete systems for fraud protection, network quality monitoring and dispute management, which can be deployed individually or as bundled solutions. Oculeus has been serving customers since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. Oculeus is a German GmbH company with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

About Technology Research Institute

Technology Research Institute (TRI) has been writing and researching telecom software and systems markets since 1994. Its industry reports have covered the gamut of telecom systems from billing and service assurance to customer care and provisioning. In recent years, TRI has authored major reports on fraud management, revenue assurance and telecom analytics/big data solutions. TRI also publishes two online blogazines: Black Swan Telecom Journal is focused on revenue protection via fraud control, revenue assurance, partner management and analytics systems; and Top Operator covers telecom network backbone, cloud, interconnect/wholesale and back office solutions.

