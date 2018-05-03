Oculeus Wins Fortress Cybersecurity Award

The Oculeus Anti-Fraud System improves the fraud prevention practices of telecommunications service providers and network operators by creating an automatic framework to rapidly identify and block threats of telecommunications fraud.

While existing practices for telecommunications fraud prevention still rely on time consuming manual processes and cross department interactions, the Oculeus Anti-Fraud Systems combines anomaly detection and automated processes to detect and stop fraudulent telecommunications traffic in near-real-time before significant revenue is lost.

The Oculeus Anti-Fraud System starts by building a baseline profile of expected telecommunications activity and then continuously monitors all telecommunications traffic. The system uses call attempt evaluations, call records and commercial data to check for traffic anomalies and patterns that are typical of fraud. In addition to rapid post-call fraud evaluations, the system performs fraud evaluations before the start of a call by working with a SIP redirect server and a pre-call fraud detection engine in order to evaluate all pre-call attempts and immediately block traffic that is identified as fraudulent. An unlimited number of scenarios can be analyzed for instances of fraud, including parameters such as time, frequency, call value, destination, origin and more.

"Telcos, especially their fraud management and revenue assurance teams, need to understand that the perpetrators of telecoms fraud today are using highly advanced cyber-hacking techniques to inject costly and damaging fraudulent telecommunications traffic and must adopt a proven cybersecurity approach to effectively combat fraud," explained Arnd Baranowski, CEO of Oculeus. "We are proud to say that our Oculeus Anti-Fraud System is now an award winning technology that positions our telco customers to stop threats of telecom fraud within minutes, even seconds."

Oculeus will be demonstrating its Oculeus Anti-Fraud Systems as well as its entire portfolio of OSS/BSS systems at the International Telecoms Week event in Chicago on May 6-9, 2018. Oculeus will be exhibiting at Booth #1512.

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and SMS services. Oculeus' systems portfolio includes the company's flagship Captura solution, a wholesale, routing, operations and billing system for managing a service provider's interconnect business for voice and SMS. Oculeus also offers complete systems for fraud protection, network quality monitoring and dispute management, which can be deployed individually or as bundled solutions. Oculeus has been serving customers since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. Oculeus is a German GmbH company with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.oculeus.com.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com



SOURCE Oculeus