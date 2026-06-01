Oculis Holding AG Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oculis Holding AG (OCS)

Oculis Holding AG SEC filings continued to describe the OCS-01 DME program as on track for FDA submission after Phase 3 DIAMOND trials had already failed -- shares fell over 23%

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS) lost approximately 23.4% of their holdings in a single session after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials for lead product OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema and that Oculis would not pursue an FDA filing for the indication. Shareholders who lost money on OCS are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Multiple SEC filings made prior to the stock collapse continued to present the OCS-01 DME program as progressing toward regulatory approval. A prospectus supplement filed on October 31, 2025 stated that topline results from the DIAMOND trials were "expected in the second quarter of 2026," with a subsequent New Drug Applications (NDAs) submission to the U.S. FDA to begin in Q4 2026. A 6-K filed on October 6, 2025 described Oculis as being "in a strong position with multiple pivotal studies, targeting multi-billion-dollar markets" in connection with the DME program.

The Company ultimately disclosed that the pivotal DIAMOND trials failed and announced it would abandon the FDA filing for DME entirely. Oculis stock fell over 23% on the announcement.

If you purchased Oculis Holding AG shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OCS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the OCS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased OCS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Oculis Holding AG made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status and viability of its OCS-01 DME program and its regulatory pathway, including statements in prospectus supplements, 6-K filings, and MD&A disclosures.

Q: How much did OCS stock drop?A: Shares fell more than 23%.in a single trading session after the Company disclosed the Phase 3 DIAMOND trial failures and its decision to abandon the FDA filing for the DME indication.

Q: What do OCS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OCS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OCS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP