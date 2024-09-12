OCuSOFT® and Dr. Paul Karpecki Set the Record Straight on Retaine® MGD®

ROSENBERG, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., the market leader in eyelid hygiene that introduced the first commercial eyelid cleanser, announces clarification to a press release distributed by Bruder Healthcare, a Hilco Vision Company. The release referenced the trademarked product, Retaine® MGD®, owned by OCuSOFT®.

OCuSOFT Retaine MGD

Dr. Paul Karpecki, in association with OCuSOFT®, states: "I would like to issue a correction regarding my previous comments related to Eyeleve® MGD that appeared in a press release from Bruder Healthcare and Hilco Vision. The comments that appeared in this press release from Bruder Healthcare and Hilco Vision ascribed to me were made several years ago in an approved OCuSOFT® press release regarding Retaine MGD® when the formulation was under the oversight of OCuSOFT Inc. OCuSOFT Inc. remains the owner of the trademark Retaine® MGD® and has recently introduced an advanced formulation, Retaine® MGD® Advanced.

At the time of my statements in the Bruder Healthcare and Hilco Vision press release, I was under the impression that the formulation in question was still associated with OCuSOFT Inc.'s product, Retaine® MGD®. To make the record crystal clear, it is my understanding that while the old formulation has transitioned to a new brand under Eyeleve® MGD, Retaine® MGD® remains the property of OCuSOFT Inc. OCuSOFT®'s newest technology formulation, branded as Retaine® MGD® Advanced, is also the sole property of OCuSOFT Inc.

The recommendations and endorsements I have provided over the years were not solely based on the formulation itself but were rooted in my/our extensive experience with the product, the study data, and the trust built through our collaboration with OCuSOFT Inc. Given that the new Eyeleve® MGD product does not share this history with me and that it has not been evaluated within the context of previous research, it is important to clarify that my endorsement is not extended to this new product, Eyeleve®, or any formulation of Eyeleve®.

My comments were not intended to misrepresent the ownership of the trademark or to imply any ongoing association with the Eyeleve® MGD brand. I apologize for any confusion this may have caused and appreciate the opportunity to clarify this matter. My intention is to always provide accurate information to support the best interests of patients and the eye care community."

For any questions regarding Retaine® MGD® or Retaine® MGD® Advanced, please call (800) 233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

