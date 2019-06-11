OCuSOFT® Introduces NEW OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy Eyelid Treatment for Red, Itchy Allergy Eyes

Seasonal allergies can cause red, itchy, inflamed eyes and eyelids. Allergy eye drops act to relieve eye symptoms but do nothing to calm the irritated eyelids which are directly related. Removing allergens from the eyelids can provide added relief and reduce the risk of transfer into the tear film. OCuSOFT ® Lid Scrub ® Allergy removes oil, debris, pollen and other contaminants from the eyelids while utilizing Green Tea Extract, Tea Tree Oil and PSG-2 ™ (Phytosphingosine) to effectively reduce redness, inflammation and itching of allergy eyelids.

Clinically proven PSG-2™ is known to prevent loss of moisture from the skin, regulate epidermal cell growth, differentiation and apoptosis, and possess bactericidal and anti-inflammatory properties making it important for maintaining healthy skin1. When combined with Green Tea Extract having anti-allergenic properties, Tea Tree Oil with anti-inflammatory properties and the proven effectiveness of mild OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® eyelid cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy cleans, soothes, calms and moisturizes inflamed, irritated eyelids.

Troy Smith, Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing at OCuSOFT®, states that "We are excited to offer an adjunctive treatment for allergy eyes and eyelids. OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy conveniently and effectively removes allergens, while calming and moisturizing the eyelids to optimize any eye allergy treatment regimen."

OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy is available at retail at CVS Pharmacies and at www.ocusoft.com. Discounted pricing is available for doctors' offices. For more information on OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy Eyelid Cleanser or other OCuSOFT® products, visit www.ocusoft.com or call (800) 233-5469.

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held Richmond, TX USA-based eye and skin care company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® has served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands and has recently been rapidly expanding its presence in the skin care market. OCuSOFT®, most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, is dedicated to improving each patient's health by providing the highest quality products. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

Contact: Troy Smith, Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: tsmith@ocusoft.com

