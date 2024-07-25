OCuSOFT® Introduces NEW OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy Artificial Tears for Eye Allergy Itch Relief

ROSENBERG, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., a privately-held eye and skin care company with an established reputation for innovation in eyelid hygiene is pleased to announce the availability of NEW OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy original prescription strength antihistamine tears for eye allergy itch relief.

OCuSOFT Retaine Allergy Eye Drops

Seasonal allergies can cause red, itchy, inflamed eyes. OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution, USP 0.2% artificial tears only need to be used once daily and work in minutes to provide relief from pet dander, pollen, grass, ragweed, and other contaminants. Each multi-dose bottle contains a 30-day supply of tears that work directly on the cells that make eyes itch for long-term support of allergy eye symptoms.

Allergy eye drops act to relieve the eye symptoms but do not calm the irritated eyelids which are directly related. Removing allergens from the eyelids can provide added relief and reduce the risk of transfer into the tear film. OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy eyelid cleanser removes oil, debris, pollen, and other contaminants from the eyelids while utilizing Green Tea Extract, Tea Tree Oil and PSG-2™ (Phytosphingosine) to effectively reduce redness, inflammation and itching of allergy eyelids making it the perfect companion product for OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy eye drops.

OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy is available through eyecare professionals, on Amazon, and at www.ocusoft.com. For more information on OCuSOFT® Retaine® Allergy Tears or OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® Allergy Eyelid Cleanser, visit www.ocusoft.com or call (800) 233-5469.

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately held Rosenberg, TX USA-based eye and skin care company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® has served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands and has recently been rapidly expanding its presence in the skin care market. OCuSOFT®, most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, is dedicated to improving each patient's health by providing the highest quality products. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

