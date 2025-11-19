ODAIA Adds Senior Pharma and AI Leaders to Accelerate Growth and Industry Adoption

Company expands leadership team as customer base grows and platform drives measurable commercial impact

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced it is expanding its leadership to meet growing customer demand and accelerate market adoption. The company is adding life sciences and software industry veterans Andrew Gunn as chief commercial officer and Jacqueline Markle as vice president of pharma technical strategy. Together, they bring more than 40 years of combined expertise in commercial operations, technology, and data science. The two join as ODAIA continues to gain traction with leading pharma companies and deliver measurable efficiency improvements to address customers' most strategic commercial opportunities.

As chief commercial officer, Gunn leads adoption of ODAIA's AI platform. He brings over two decades of life sciences expertise spanning commercial transformation, sales force effectiveness, patient engagement, and leadership in information management, analytics, and CRM. Before ODAIA, Gunn held key leadership positions at IQVIA, cultivating executive relationships, building new offerings, and directing complex go-to-market engagements.

In her role, Markle will ensure predictive intelligence turns into practical action for commercial teams, guiding them towards the HCPs treating eligible patient groups and helping them reach out at the right moments. She brings more than 20 years of pharma and biotech experience in commercial data science, patient-prediction modeling, and decision analytics across rare disease and specialty therapeutics. Previously, she held senior roles in commercial data science and analytics at AstraZeneca and Sage Therapeutics.

"Andrew and Jackie join ODAIA at a pivotal moment as pharma companies face mounting pressure to identify the right patients faster and engage healthcare professionals more effectively," said Philip Poulidis , CEO and co-founder at ODAIA. "Their deep understanding of commercial challenges and proven track records in deploying transformational technology solutions will help us deliver AI capabilities that lead directly into better commercial execution and patient outcomes."

"The convergence of AI and pharma commercial operations represents a fundamental shift in how companies bring therapies to patients," said Gunn. "ODAIA's approach to translating data into actionable insights—delivered directly in the workflows commercial teams already use—solves the persistent challenge of turning strategy into execution. I'm excited to help more organizations realize the value of AI-driven commercial intelligence."

"Recent advances in AI and predictive analytics enable pharma and biotech organizations to identify patients sooner, tailor engagement more precisely, and deliver therapies faster," said Markle. "This matters most in therapeutic areas where speed and insight make all the difference to patients' quality of life. ODAIA's platform gives commercial teams the tools to act on these insights in real time and get treatments to the patients that need them."

ODAIA's platform analyzes customer data to provide predictive insights that help commercial teams optimize go-to-market strategies and prioritize timely and relevant HCP engagements. With advanced capabilities in dynamic segmentation and targeting , sales call planning, and marketing campaign orchestration, teams partnering with ODAIA achieve an average 7-14% increase in new patients starting therapy compared to non-users.

To see ODAIA's platform in action, watch the short demo video here .

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company building the Customer Science Cloud for pharma. Innovative biopharmaceutical companies, including three of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA cloud solutions to enhance commercial engagement strategies by delivering predictive omnichannel intelligence as soon as your data refreshes. We provide sales teams with ML-driven territory targeting, personalized call lists, GenAI-driven pre-call insights, and real-time territory assessments—directly within existing CRM workflows. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

