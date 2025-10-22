ODAIA Introduces Brand Strategy Studio to Bridge the Gap Between Pharma Brand Planning and Commercial Execution

First AI-native platform for brand teams to codify their plans, run simulations, and deploy the right strategy everywhere to keep sales and marketing aligned

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced Brand Strategy Studio, the first AI-native platform that codifies brand plans into execution and keeps sales and marketing teams aligned as data refreshes. Brand Strategy Studio automatically translates strategic goals into actionable activities across commercial workflows, eliminating the disconnect between planning and execution. Brands can continually test approaches, simulate downstream impact on healthcare professional (HCP) segments and targets, call plans, and campaigns, and adapt to market changes in days instead of months.

Pharma companies invest $30 billion annually in sales and marketing to engage HCPs. But clear brand plans quickly disconnect from execution as sales, marketing, and analytics teams manually reinterpret strategies in presentations, drift from objectives, and waste resources on the wrong activities. The result: commercial organizations miss opportunities and remain locked into static playbooks until they pay consultants to complete another analysis.

"Brand Strategy Studio acts as a control center for pharma brands, keeping sales, marketing, and analytics constantly aligned and eliminating drift from planning to execution," said Philip Poulidis , CEO of ODAIA. "Brands define their strategic intent and our AI platform applies it across every commercial workflow. Now teams can drive targeted, personalized HCP experiences without the manual handoffs and interpretation, as well as continually refine objectives and simulate potential impact to maximize business and patient outcomes."

Traditional consulting firms deliver point-in-time analyses requiring months to update. CRM systems depend on sales and marketing logging activities. Neither provides complete real-time insights needed to maintain alignment between strategic intent and field execution. ODAIA changes how pharma companies translate and deploy their commercial strategies through a structured, AI-driven, automated process.

Brand teams codify their goals, from driving new patient starts and increasing adherence to expanding market share, and define signals to identify relevant patient groups and HCPs, including prescriptions, patient claims, competitive dynamics, and market access changes. Brand Strategy Studio automatically translates these decisions into personalized recommendations for dynamic HCP segmentation and targeting, sales call planning, and marketing campaign orchestration. The platform continuously ingests performance data to adapt strategies over time.

Teams can pivot strategic priorities in response to market changes, test multiple scenarios, simulate implications down to a territory level, and deploy changes in days. Now brands can use AI to continually iterate and refine approaches based on real-time insights, predict real-world impact, and automatically deploy the activities in sales and marketing channels like CRM, email, and banner ads–eliminating guesswork and consultant timelines.

"Customer engagement is growing increasingly complex, with multiple channels, data sources, and stakeholders to coordinate," said Pete Harbin , chief strategy and customer officer at ODAIA. "Brand Strategy Studio fundamentally changes how commercial teams work and ensures consistent execution. Moving beyond 'set it and forget it' brand strategies allows customers to respond to competitive dynamics and market changes instead of remaining locked into static strategies for months."

Early customers are reporting measurable impact: 20-30% improvements in sales force productivity and effectiveness, 15-20% increases in new-to-brand prescription volume, and 25-35% reductions in commercial planning and execution cycles.

Brand Strategy Studio is available today with a wizard interface supported by ODAIA business analysts. An agentic co-pilot is planned for availability by the end of the year for brands and analytics teams to self-configure and codify strategies. AI agents are planned for availability in Q1 2026 to automatically design and test multiple scenarios while providing real-time guidance and suggestions based on commercial performance.

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company building the Customer Science Cloud for pharma. Innovative biopharmaceutical companies, including three of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA cloud solutions to enhance commercial engagement strategies by delivering predictive omnichannel intelligence as soon as your data refreshes. We provide sales teams with ML-driven territory targeting, personalized call lists, GenAI-driven pre-call insights, and real-time territory assessments—directly within existing CRM workflows. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

