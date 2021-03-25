Odain Watson and Joe Exotic Announce Vol. 3 of the Revenge Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the incredibly successful previous "Revenge" collection drops from Odaingerous featuring Joe Exotic in 2020, designer Odain Watson has yet again teamed up with the Tiger King star to drop the third installment of the "Revenge" collection. Focusing on footwear, Odain worked closely with Joe to handpick the designs for this exclusive collection. Launching on the 1-year anniversary of Tiger King, the collection features three unique shoe designs which are sure to be snapped up by fans.

Odain Watson of Odaingerous commented on the collection, "I'm so excited to drop volume three of the revenge collection with Joe. Our previous collections have been well received and it is very exciting to be stepping into the footwear arena. All of our shoes have been handcrafted in Italy and made with care."

The Dapper Don Trainer is a sporty essential with a feminine twist. The wedged sneaker features four edgy padded straps, sporty perforations on the toe and the iconic Joe Exotic x Odaingerous logo on the ankle. Crafted from genuine Italian leather, the hidden wedge heel will ensure you are comfortable throughout the day no matter where you must run to.

Retail Price: $249

Classic with a modern twist, the Dapper Don is a sneaker with a refreshing update. Minimalist and comfortable thanks to the padded collar and tongue, the sneaker has been crafted from ultra-smooth nappa leather providing a sleek finish.

Retail Price: $219

Completing the collection is the Revenge Exotic 1, a traditional uni-sex tennis shoe with derby type lacing and luxurious embossed leather details. In typical Joe Exotic fashion, the platform features an edgy tiger print design going the whole way around the sneaker. As not to take away from the cool style, the custom logo can be found on the tongue of the shoe. A shoe is a definite must-have for any true footwear fan.

Retail Price: $252

This exciting collection has been hand-made in Italy from luxurious Italian leather. Each pair is one-of-a-kind with a high-quality finish bringing fashion and comfort together for an Odaingerously vengeful night. All shoes come in a signature tiger print box, the perfect place to keep your new footwear in pristine condition.

This footwear collection makes the third installment of the Joe Exotic collection from Odain Watson's must-have celebrity streetwear brand. Based in L.A., Odaingerous is continuing to grow and expand stay tuned for more brand updates!

Shop the Revenge collection exclusively on www.odaingerous.com just released on the anniversary of the Tiger King, March 20, 2021.

