Odakyu Group Holds Collaborative Events with "EVANGELION" Animation Series in Hakone, Popular Tourist Destination

TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odakyu Group, led by Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., is holding large-scale collaborative events with the globally popular EVANGELION animation series from January 10 (Friday) to June 30 (Tuesday), 2020, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture. The Hakone area has been selected for the events because it is the scene of "TOKYO-lll" depicted in the animation series. Visitors can enjoy viewing the world of "EVANGELION" in the Hakone area during the events.

1. Event overview

(1) Title: "EVANGELION x HAKONE 2020 MEET EVANGELION IN HAKONE"

(2) Event period: from Jan. 10 (Fri.) to June 30 (Tues.), 2020

2. Event details

(1) Original wrapping decorations

Transport vehicles, stations, bus stops and so on run by the Odakyu Group are decorated with wrappings designed on the theme of popular characters and EVANGELION models in the EVANGELION animation series.

(2) Hakone Freepass with an original design is on sale

During the event, the Hakone Freepass with an original design is on sale. However, it is available only at some ticket counters. The Hakone Freepass is a discount pass offering unlimited rides on eight types of vehicles run by the Odakyu Group and special discounts at about 70 facilities within the designated area in Hakone.

Details of the Hakone Freepass: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/passes/hakone/

(3) Event co-hosted with Hakone Kowakien YUNESSUN

During the event period, an onsen (hot spring) in the motif of a scene of the animation series is displayed at Hakone Kowakien YUNESSUN, which is popular as a hot-spring amusement park.

Hakone Kowakien YUNESSUN: https://www.yunessun.com/global/en/

A special website has been launched as various other events are also planned to enjoy viewing the world of "EVANGELION."

Special website for events: https://eva-hakone.com/en/

Information on Hakone: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/sightseeing/hakone/

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the "Shinjuku" central transportation terminal in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, Odakyu lines extend to Hakone, one of Japan's foremost hot-spring tourist destinations, and "Enoshima-Kamakura," the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

