'Odd Is Art' Now on Sale!
13:00 ET
Unframed and Unbelievable!
ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unframed and unbelievable, the pages of Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odd Is Art are filled with the most unconventional pieces curated from the Ripley collection and beyond.
Designed as an elegant art book and eclectic in nature, Odd Is Art showcases the most visually stunning and technically impressive Ripley pieces, plus additions from outside artists. From laundry lint iconography and sculptures made of salt, to an intricately carved human skull, some of the most fascinating pieces of art from the Ripley's Believe It or Not! collection are celebrated within the 144 pages of Odd Is Art.
Aside from strange mediums and unusual techniques, Odd Is Art also features inspiring stories of artists who have overcome obstacles others would view as total roadblocks.
Artist Zuly Sanguino of Bogota, Colombia, was born with a rare genetic disorder that left her with underdeveloped arms and legs. At the age of 18, she began studying art and now refers to herself as a "no arms, no legs, no limits artist," painting colorful works now on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! attractions.
Odd Is Art goes on sale May 8, 2018, at all major booksellers.
odd-is-art.jpg
Odd is Art
Book cover
the-royal-carriage.jpg
THE ROYAL CARRIAGE
Made from a mixture of cornstarch, salt, and water.
the-old-ways-girl-with-the-pearl.jpg
THE OLD WAYS &| GIRL WITH THE PEARL NECKLACE
Fourteen layers of hand cut paper arranged in a frame and lit from behind, creating a three-dimensional scene |Finely detailed profile of a woman wearing a necklace cut from a single sheet of paper.
megalodon.jpg
MEGALODON
Inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the 16-ft-long (4.8-m) shark has a moving tail, glowing mouth, and eyes that open and close. Crafted from a world war ii airplane fuselage and objects found at a city dump.
