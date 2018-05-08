'Odd Is Art' Now on Sale!

Unframed and Unbelievable!

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unframed and unbelievable, the pages of Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odd Is Art are filled with the most unconventional pieces curated from the Ripley collection and beyond.

"Odd is Art" book cover

Designed as an elegant art book and eclectic in nature, Odd Is Art showcases the most visually stunning and technically impressive Ripley pieces, plus additions from outside artists. From laundry lint iconography and sculptures made of salt, to an intricately carved human skull, some of the most fascinating pieces of art from the Ripley's Believe It or Not! collection are celebrated within the 144 pages of Odd Is Art.

Aside from strange mediums and unusual techniques, Odd Is Art also features inspiring stories of artists who have overcome obstacles others would view as total roadblocks.

Artist Zuly Sanguino of Bogota, Colombia, was born with a rare genetic disorder that left her with underdeveloped arms and legs. At the age of 18, she began studying art and now refers to herself as a "no arms, no legs, no limits artist," painting colorful works now on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! attractions.

Odd Is Art goes on sale May 8, 2018, at all major booksellers.

Review copies, media assets, and further information available on request.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Suzanne Smagala-Potts - US

Public Relations Manager

Ripley Entertainment

smagala@ripleys.com

Office: 407-345-8010

Cell: 727-439-0136

Melanie Greco - Canada

Public Relations Consultant

melanie@getinkpr.ca

Office: 647-456-2653

Related Images

odd-is-art.jpg

Odd is Art

Book cover

the-royal-carriage.jpg

THE ROYAL CARRIAGE

Made from a mixture of cornstarch, salt, and water.

the-old-ways-girl-with-the-pearl.jpg

THE OLD WAYS &| GIRL WITH THE PEARL NECKLACE

Fourteen layers of hand cut paper arranged in a frame and lit from behind, creating a three-dimensional scene |Finely detailed profile of a woman wearing a necklace cut from a single sheet of paper.

megalodon.jpg

MEGALODON

Inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the 16-ft-long (4.8-m) shark has a moving tail, glowing mouth, and eyes that open and close. Crafted from a world war ii airplane fuselage and objects found at a city dump.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHdfiVKBqpU

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-is-art-now-on-sale-300644677.html

SOURCE Ripley Publishing