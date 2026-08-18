Odeko Acquires Catapult NW; Enters Into Exclusive Partnership With Artisan Premades

Acquisition enhances Odeko's presence in the Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeko, the all-in-one operations and technology partner for thousands of local coffee shops, cafes, and other food and beverage businesses nationwide, today announced it has acquired Catapult NW, a premier fresh foods distributor based in Seattle, Washington.

Catapult specializes in sourcing fresh local brands for a variety of customers across the Pacific Northwest, including coffee shops, cafés, grocery stores, and corporate institutions. The acquisition strengthens Odeko's presence in the region and unlocks access to new local fresh foods products and vendors. As part of the acquisition, Catapult's customers will gain access to Odeko's comprehensive online ordering platform, national product catalog, 24/7 customer support, and financing and insurance offerings, among other products and services.

Simultaneously with the acquisition, Odeko is entering into a partnership with Artisan Premades, a producer of sandwiches, salads, and other fresh foods. This partnership will provide Odeko exclusive distribution rights to Artisan Premades products in certain channels and will provide Artisan Premades potential distribution opportunities across Odeko's network.

"We're thrilled to welcome Catapult to Odeko," said Ken Banas, CFO of Odeko. "This acquisition is a clear signal of our continued investment in the Pacific Northwest – where we already have three other sites – and to our ongoing commitment to improving the experience of our customers and vendor partners."

"Catapult is extremely excited about this development," said Brad Gillis, President of Catapult. "Odeko's strong regional and national reputation, along with its access to enhanced technology solutions and supplier networks, provide a unique growth opportunity for our customers and suppliers. This deal is a win for the Pacific Northwest."

About Odeko

Odeko is an all-in-one operations and technology partner to more than 30,000 independent F&B businesses, including coffee shops, cafes and other food establishments. Through the Odeko portal, customers can purchase supplies from hundreds of national and local brands, track ordering trends, finance equipment, and access insurance. Customers that use Odeko can increase their revenue, reduce their environmental footprint, and save significantly on their cost of goods and time spent on vendor management. Odeko currently has warehouses in 18 major U.S. markets, providing local delivery to customers, and serves the rest of the country through e-commerce and other solutions. Odeko has raised more than $280 million in equity and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including B Capital, Balius Partners, Era Funds, FJ Labs, KSV, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Ventures, and Primary Ventures, among other strategic partners.

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SOURCE Odeko