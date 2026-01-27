Odeko Acquires District Distribution; Enters Into Partnership With Union Kitchen

Acquisition provides anchor presence for Odeko in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeko, the all-in-one operations and technology partner for thousands of local coffee shops, cafes, and other food and beverage businesses nationwide, today announced it has acquired District Distribution, a premier specialty food & beverage distributor based in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2023, District Distribution specializes in sourcing independent, local brands and making them accessible to independent retailers, cafés, and foodservice providers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia – including through a partnership with Union Kitchen, a D.C.-based accelerator for local food & beverage businesses.

The acquisition anchors Odeko's presence in the Mid-Atlantic and provides the company access to new local products and vendors. Alongside the acquisition, Odeko is entering into its own partnership with Union Kitchen. This partnership will provide Odeko access to emerging brands and will provide those brands potential distribution opportunities across more of Odeko's network.

As part of the acquisition, District's customers will gain access to Odeko's comprehensive online ordering platform, national product catalog, 24/7 customer support, and financing and insurance offerings, among other products and services.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome District Distribution to Odeko," said Dane Atkinson, CEO and Founder of Odeko. "District's team has built strong relationships with its customers and vendor partners and is well known in the community. We look forward to continue the good work District has done and to provide an enhanced experience for their customers."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Odeko," said Cullen Gilchrist, CEO of District Distribution. "With Odeko's technology and national network, our customers will have the tools to continue to grow, and our many local suppliers will have in Odeko a real partner to scale their business. This is a big win for our ecosystem of food and beverage brands."

About Odeko

Odeko is an all-in-one operations and technology partner to more than 20,000 independent F&B businesses, including coffee shops, cafes and other food establishments. Through the Odeko portal, customers can purchase supplies from hundreds of national and local brands, track ordering trends, finance equipment, and access insurance. Customers that use Odeko can increase their revenue, reduce their environmental footprint, and save significantly on their cost of goods and time spent on vendor management. Odeko currently has warehouses in 17 major U.S. markets, providing local delivery to customers, and serves the rest of the country through e-commerce and other solutions. Odeko has raised more than $280 million in equity and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including B Capital, Balius Partners, Era Funds, FJ Labs, KSV, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Ventures, and Primary Ventures, among other strategic partners.

PRESS CONTACT

Stephen Mar

Chief Legal & Administrative Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Odeko